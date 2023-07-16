Some two years after receiving $19.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan money, the city of Kokomo has designated nearly $6 million of it, largely on infrastructure and parks projects.
As of March 31, the city has committed $5,776,232.02 of its ARP funds, according to the city’s most recent compliance report obtained by the Tribune through a public records request. The economic stimulus bill passed by the then Democratically-controlled U.S. Congress in early 2021 requires municipalities to report spending of ARP funds each quarter.
The $5.7 million the city has allocated so far equates to about 30% of the city’s total allotment, leaving some $14 million remaining. City Controller Wes Reed, though, said the city administration has concrete plans on how it wants to spend its remaining ARP funds. Those plans just haven’t been made public yet.
Here’s how the city has spent its ARP funds so far:
- Additional lighting at Jackson Morrow Park, $18,211: This project provides additional lighting along the park’s trails, creating a safer environment for those using the park.
- Boulevard flooding project, $1,830,975: This project reconfigures storm sewers on East Boulevard Street between Indiana 931 and Home Avenue to increase capacity during a heavy rain event. This stretch of Boulevard regularly floods during a heavy rain event. The city is using a state grant to cover the rest of the cost of the project total of $2,393,475.
- Food Access Study, $10,000: In conjunction with the Howard County government and Center Township, the city is conducting a study on food access and insecurities. This study will guide programs and decisions in the future to provide better access to healthy foods.
- Markland Reconstruction non-stormwater, $642,913.21: Road reconstruction of East Markland Avenue from Apperson Way to Indiana 931.
- Markland Reconstruction drainage, $704,726.83: Road reconstruction of East Markland Avenue from Apperson Way to Indiana 931.
- Center Road, $300,200: Road reconstruction of Center Road from Dixon Road to Indiana 931.
- Pump track at Northside Park, $507,500: Construction of a pump track at Northside Park to provide a “much-needed” amenity to the north end of the city.
- Lighting at Northwest Park, $87,327: Lighting upgrades to Northwest Park on its three softball diamonds.
- Kokomo Municipal Stadium Parking Lot – $229,578: Paved a formerly gravel lot for additional parking at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
- Nonprofit support, $245,509: The city provided support to various local nonprofits that were negatively impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Highland Park restroom repairs, $27,236: A new water line was run to the bathroom in Highland Park, as well as additional heaters and insulation were installed to make the bathrooms accessible year-round. The restroom’s lights were also upgraded to LED.
- Kokomo Beach improvement projects, $85,851.98: Various repairs and improvements were made to Kokomo Beach, including concrete repairs to cove pool, additional security cameras were added, fresh coat of paint for bathrooms and showers and a fresh coat of paint for exterior of main building, pavilion and bike racks.
- Kokomo Municipal Stadium painting, $165,959: The baseball stadium’s exterior and hallways received a fresh coat of paint.
- Championship Park netting, $85,330: Netting was installed between the baseball fields at Championship Park due to the close proximity of each ball diamond creating a safety issue for spectators and players traveling between the field as they could be hit with a foul ball.
- Family Service Association Grant, $50,000: The Family Service Association of Howard County received grant funds for a program to assist those battling homelessness and struggling to find sustainable housing. The $50,000 were used as matching funds to obtain the grant.
- Ivy Tech Industry 4.0 lab – $700,000: Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo is developing what is being called its “Industry 4.0 Lab,” which replicates an assembly line used in the city’s local factories. The purpose of the lab is to develop training programs that will support the city’s local factories and give students the opportunity to learn the necessary skills to obtain employment, as well as upskill the city’s current workforce.
- Community Commercial Kitchen – $60,805: Money will be used to purchase commercial kitchen equipment to start a community kitchen. The kitchen will be a gathering place for organizations and local chefs to teach and learn cooking techniques. The city originally partnered with the Kokomo Farmer’s Market, but the nonprofit was unable to create the community commercial kitchen. As such, the city has taken ownership of the kitchen equipment and remaining money and is looking to partner with another organization.
- Backstops padding at Championship Park – $24,110: Wall padding was installed at Championship Park to eliminate safety concerns regarding the exposed brick along the backstop.
