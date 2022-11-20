We Care tree decorating 03.jpg

From left: Ashley Nichols, Sean McIntire and Lisa Metz decorate a Buddy the Elf tree on behalf of First City Recovery Center during We Care tree decorating at Markland Mall on Oct. 30.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

There were 69 trees and wreaths in the 2022 Trim-a-Tree festival, which were auctioned off for a total of $83,241.10.

The highest selling item, a Disney-themed 7.5-foot tree called “Once Upon a December,” was sold for $6,600.

The highest selling tabletop tree was decorated and purchased by Northwestern Elementary for $838.50.

The highest selling wreath was made by the family of Gertrud Rice. Last year, the group sold the most expensive item in the entire auction. This year’s wreath, titled “Oma’s Front Porch,” sold for $3,700.

With the monetary votes for the People’s Choice Award, the 2022 Trim-a-Tree festival brought in a grand total of $88,755.36.

Here’s a full list of who decorated trees, who bought them and how much each tree sold for:

  1. Kokomo Area Special Education Cooperative, “Planting Kindness,” Dan Hall, $200
  2. Aurora Financial Strategies, “A Cinematic Christmas,” Kim Cunningham, $200
  3. Howard County Horse & Pony Club, “County Christmas,” Rise & Shine Farms, $275
  4. Northwestern Elementary 2nd Grade, “Happy 50th Birthday We Care!” Northwestern Elementary 2nd Grade, $838.50
  5. Kappa, Kappa, Kappa, Inc., “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Deals Gone Wild, $300
  6. Northview Christian Church, “Classic Christmas Cartoons,” All American Auto Service, $325
  7. Waterford Place Health Campus, “Blue Christmas,” Robert Furnung, $750
  8. Carrie Gruel & Associates, REALTORS, “You’ll shoot your eye out,” Walls Furniture $2,200
  9. Office of Sustainability at IU Kokomo, “SustainabiliTree,” Lindsey Scott-Shedron, $175
  10. All Ways Plumbing, “Santa Express,” Hadley Shedron, $225
  11. Engaging Minds & Autism Services, “Letters to Santa,” Billy Fraizer, $325
  12. Kokomo Schools Transportation Services, “In Memory of Kevin Edwards,” Little Rug Rats ELC, $225
  13. Little Rug Rats ELC, “The Grinch,” Snap-On, $2,200
  14. Taylor Elementary-Preschool, Pre-K & Kindergarten, “Ohana means Family,” Taylor Elementary-Preschool, Pre-K & Kindergarten, $1,002.60
  15. Legacy Dance Academy, “Simply Merry, Locally Bright,” All American Auto Service, $800
  16. Kokomo Roto-Rooter, “Candy Land,” Hadley Shedron, $350
  17. Scott’s Home Healthcare, LLC, “Lettuce Taco ‘Bout Homecare,” Deals Gone Wild, $450
  18. Syndicate Samaritans, “Outdoor Adventures,” Davidson Excavating, $700
  19. Boulevard Liquor, “Fishin for the Holidays,” American Legion Post 415 – Galveston, $275
  20. King’s Cleaning Solutions, “The King’s Crown,” Jennifer Newell – ReMax Realty One, $1,600
  21. Ax Kingz Kokomo, “Rustic Winter Wonderland,” Matt & Kourtney Westfall, $600
  22. Ascension at Home Together with Compassus & Compassus Hospice, “A very movie Christmas,” Derk Lawhead, $800
  23. Cross America, “Jesus is the reason for the season!” McGonigals, $1,400
  24. Etta’s Gooey Goodies, “Sugar Fairy,” Nick Shanks, $600
  25. Hope Behavioral Services, “Family Night,” Choo Choo McGoo’s Restaurant, $325
  26. Texas Roadhouse, “Red, White and Roadhouse,” Deals Gone Wild, $450
  27. Team Whittaker, “Her Fight was our Fight,” Robert Furnung, $550
  28. Edward Jones, “Joy to the World,” Steven McKinney, $1,000
  29. Kirby Risk, “Make it happen at Christmas Time,” Davidson Excavating, $3,900
  30. CRM Properties, “Once Upon a December,” Neis Rentals, $6,600.00
  31. Paradigm Health Hospice, “Blooms of Giving,” Sean & Kara France & Family, $450
  32. FurBabe’s Barkery & Vision Electric & Construction, “Snow Buddies,” Eric & Kristine Chapman, $450
  33. Green Acres Home Owners Association, “Green & Grinchy,” Martin Wrecker Service, $1,800
  34. Miller Family Dental Care, “I’ll be Gnome for Christmas,” All Seasons General Contracting, $450
  35. Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy, “You got a Friend in Me,” Deweese Kids, $850
  36. Tri-Central FCA, “Jim Butler Tree of Remembrance,” Dennis Richardson, $400
  37. Guardian Angel Hospice, “Love like Lanita,” Dawn Miller, $350
  38. Military Foundation, Inc., “God Bless the U.S.A.,” Eric & Kristine Chapman, $900
  39. Eye Physicians Inc., “Warm Winter Hugs & Coffee Mugs,” Carla Carpenter, $700
  40. Bee Kind Family, “White Christmas,” Carol Wills, $300
  41. Ortman Drilling, “Gnome for the Holidays,” Robert Furnung, $700
  42. Gorman & Bunch Orthodontics, “Wonka’s Wonderland,” Kokomo Pediatric Dentistry, $1,700
  43. Lokol Supply, “Skating through the Holidays,” Thomas Caine, $600
  44. STAR Financial Bank, “STAR Light, STAR Bright,” LouAnn & Virgil Gross, $800
  45. Markland Mall, “Deck the Malls,” Eric & Renee Summers, $3,000
  46. Xfinity, “Bring on the Minions!” Brian & Annie Davis, $1,800
  47. Huston Electric, “Rockin around the Groovy Tree,” All American Auto Service, $700
  48. Community First Bank, “Bo-ho-ho-ho! Merry Christmas,” Riley Tomlison, $1,400
  49. Indiana Heartland Federal CU, “Create in me a pure heart, Psalms 51:10,” Indiana Heartland Federal CU, $2,600
  50. Liberty Financial Group, “50 Years of Giving,” Choo Choo McGoo’s Restaurant, $2,200
  51. Pack Rat Storage, “Let your light shine before others,” Darrell Sears, $1,400
  52. The Slabaugh Family, “Hats off to Christmas,” Bethany Auth, $700
  53. Creative Financial Centre, “The legend of the Christmas Cookie,” American Legion Post 415 – Galveston, $500
  54. The Bolinger Family, “Christmas Blessings,” Eric & Kristine Chapman, $1,100
  55. Shue Motocross School, “Racing around the Christmas Tree,” M & A Miller Trucking, $700
  56. Bona Vista Programs, “Welcome to Colts Country!” CRM Properties, $900
  57. In Loving Memory of Gertrud Rice, “Oma’s Front Porch,” Andy Miller, $3,700
  58. The Lawson Family, “Tropical Christmas,” Eric & Kristine Chapman, $600
  59. Howard County Republican Party, “Tree of Hope,” Kelly & Casey Johnson, $1,700
  60. The Kokomo Post, “Experience Kokomo,” Larison Group, LLC, $2,500
  61. BMO Harris Bank, “Boldly grow the Good,” Shelley England, $400
  62. 4C Health, “Wishing you 4Csons of Health,” Tasha Beck, $400
  63. Sun King Kokomo, “Down in Kokomo,” Jason Phillabaum, $350
  64. The Jackson Family, “Santa’s Squad,” Higher Ground Tree Service, $1,200
  65. Snap-On, “Have a Snappy Christmas!” Martin Wrecker Service, $4,000
  66. Republic Services, “Four Seasons,” Brian Hall – Chuck Wagon Pizza, $2,800
  67. First City Recovery Center, “Elf,” Z-Tech, $1,000
  68. Taylored PC’s, “S’more Camping Christmas,” American Legion Post 415 – Galveston, $4,500
  69. UAW Local 1166, “Celebrating Christmas in Candy Land,” Andy Miller, $3,000

James Bennett III can be reached at 765-454-8580 or james.bennett@kokomotribune.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video