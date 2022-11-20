There were 69 trees and wreaths in the 2022 Trim-a-Tree festival, which were auctioned off for a total of $83,241.10.
The highest selling item, a Disney-themed 7.5-foot tree called “Once Upon a December,” was sold for $6,600.
The highest selling tabletop tree was decorated and purchased by Northwestern Elementary for $838.50.
The highest selling wreath was made by the family of Gertrud Rice. Last year, the group sold the most expensive item in the entire auction. This year’s wreath, titled “Oma’s Front Porch,” sold for $3,700.
With the monetary votes for the People’s Choice Award, the 2022 Trim-a-Tree festival brought in a grand total of $88,755.36.
Here’s a full list of who decorated trees, who bought them and how much each tree sold for:
- Kokomo Area Special Education Cooperative, “Planting Kindness,” Dan Hall, $200
- Aurora Financial Strategies, “A Cinematic Christmas,” Kim Cunningham, $200
- Howard County Horse & Pony Club, “County Christmas,” Rise & Shine Farms, $275
- Northwestern Elementary 2nd Grade, “Happy 50th Birthday We Care!” Northwestern Elementary 2nd Grade, $838.50
- Kappa, Kappa, Kappa, Inc., “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Deals Gone Wild, $300
- Northview Christian Church, “Classic Christmas Cartoons,” All American Auto Service, $325
- Waterford Place Health Campus, “Blue Christmas,” Robert Furnung, $750
- Carrie Gruel & Associates, REALTORS, “You’ll shoot your eye out,” Walls Furniture $2,200
- Office of Sustainability at IU Kokomo, “SustainabiliTree,” Lindsey Scott-Shedron, $175
- All Ways Plumbing, “Santa Express,” Hadley Shedron, $225
- Engaging Minds & Autism Services, “Letters to Santa,” Billy Fraizer, $325
- Kokomo Schools Transportation Services, “In Memory of Kevin Edwards,” Little Rug Rats ELC, $225
- Little Rug Rats ELC, “The Grinch,” Snap-On, $2,200
- Taylor Elementary-Preschool, Pre-K & Kindergarten, “Ohana means Family,” Taylor Elementary-Preschool, Pre-K & Kindergarten, $1,002.60
- Legacy Dance Academy, “Simply Merry, Locally Bright,” All American Auto Service, $800
- Kokomo Roto-Rooter, “Candy Land,” Hadley Shedron, $350
- Scott’s Home Healthcare, LLC, “Lettuce Taco ‘Bout Homecare,” Deals Gone Wild, $450
- Syndicate Samaritans, “Outdoor Adventures,” Davidson Excavating, $700
- Boulevard Liquor, “Fishin for the Holidays,” American Legion Post 415 – Galveston, $275
- King’s Cleaning Solutions, “The King’s Crown,” Jennifer Newell – ReMax Realty One, $1,600
- Ax Kingz Kokomo, “Rustic Winter Wonderland,” Matt & Kourtney Westfall, $600
- Ascension at Home Together with Compassus & Compassus Hospice, “A very movie Christmas,” Derk Lawhead, $800
- Cross America, “Jesus is the reason for the season!” McGonigals, $1,400
- Etta’s Gooey Goodies, “Sugar Fairy,” Nick Shanks, $600
- Hope Behavioral Services, “Family Night,” Choo Choo McGoo’s Restaurant, $325
- Texas Roadhouse, “Red, White and Roadhouse,” Deals Gone Wild, $450
- Team Whittaker, “Her Fight was our Fight,” Robert Furnung, $550
- Edward Jones, “Joy to the World,” Steven McKinney, $1,000
- Kirby Risk, “Make it happen at Christmas Time,” Davidson Excavating, $3,900
- CRM Properties, “Once Upon a December,” Neis Rentals, $6,600.00
- Paradigm Health Hospice, “Blooms of Giving,” Sean & Kara France & Family, $450
- FurBabe’s Barkery & Vision Electric & Construction, “Snow Buddies,” Eric & Kristine Chapman, $450
- Green Acres Home Owners Association, “Green & Grinchy,” Martin Wrecker Service, $1,800
- Miller Family Dental Care, “I’ll be Gnome for Christmas,” All Seasons General Contracting, $450
- Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy, “You got a Friend in Me,” Deweese Kids, $850
- Tri-Central FCA, “Jim Butler Tree of Remembrance,” Dennis Richardson, $400
- Guardian Angel Hospice, “Love like Lanita,” Dawn Miller, $350
- Military Foundation, Inc., “God Bless the U.S.A.,” Eric & Kristine Chapman, $900
- Eye Physicians Inc., “Warm Winter Hugs & Coffee Mugs,” Carla Carpenter, $700
- Bee Kind Family, “White Christmas,” Carol Wills, $300
- Ortman Drilling, “Gnome for the Holidays,” Robert Furnung, $700
- Gorman & Bunch Orthodontics, “Wonka’s Wonderland,” Kokomo Pediatric Dentistry, $1,700
- Lokol Supply, “Skating through the Holidays,” Thomas Caine, $600
- STAR Financial Bank, “STAR Light, STAR Bright,” LouAnn & Virgil Gross, $800
- Markland Mall, “Deck the Malls,” Eric & Renee Summers, $3,000
- Xfinity, “Bring on the Minions!” Brian & Annie Davis, $1,800
- Huston Electric, “Rockin around the Groovy Tree,” All American Auto Service, $700
- Community First Bank, “Bo-ho-ho-ho! Merry Christmas,” Riley Tomlison, $1,400
- Indiana Heartland Federal CU, “Create in me a pure heart, Psalms 51:10,” Indiana Heartland Federal CU, $2,600
- Liberty Financial Group, “50 Years of Giving,” Choo Choo McGoo’s Restaurant, $2,200
- Pack Rat Storage, “Let your light shine before others,” Darrell Sears, $1,400
- The Slabaugh Family, “Hats off to Christmas,” Bethany Auth, $700
- Creative Financial Centre, “The legend of the Christmas Cookie,” American Legion Post 415 – Galveston, $500
- The Bolinger Family, “Christmas Blessings,” Eric & Kristine Chapman, $1,100
- Shue Motocross School, “Racing around the Christmas Tree,” M & A Miller Trucking, $700
- Bona Vista Programs, “Welcome to Colts Country!” CRM Properties, $900
- In Loving Memory of Gertrud Rice, “Oma’s Front Porch,” Andy Miller, $3,700
- The Lawson Family, “Tropical Christmas,” Eric & Kristine Chapman, $600
- Howard County Republican Party, “Tree of Hope,” Kelly & Casey Johnson, $1,700
- The Kokomo Post, “Experience Kokomo,” Larison Group, LLC, $2,500
- BMO Harris Bank, “Boldly grow the Good,” Shelley England, $400
- 4C Health, “Wishing you 4Csons of Health,” Tasha Beck, $400
- Sun King Kokomo, “Down in Kokomo,” Jason Phillabaum, $350
- The Jackson Family, “Santa’s Squad,” Higher Ground Tree Service, $1,200
- Snap-On, “Have a Snappy Christmas!” Martin Wrecker Service, $4,000
- Republic Services, “Four Seasons,” Brian Hall – Chuck Wagon Pizza, $2,800
- First City Recovery Center, “Elf,” Z-Tech, $1,000
- Taylored PC’s, “S’more Camping Christmas,” American Legion Post 415 – Galveston, $4,500
- UAW Local 1166, “Celebrating Christmas in Candy Land,” Andy Miller, $3,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.