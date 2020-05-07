TIPTON – Have a veteran you’d like to honor?
Tipton Main Street Association is offering county residents a chance to honor local veterans through its Hometown Hero Banner series.
Family members can purchase a full color, double-sided, 24-by-48 inch banner for $100. The banner will include the veteran’s photo, name and branch of service. The veteran must have served in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, or National Guard and must be from Tipton County.
The nonprofit is currently accepting applications, though only 81 applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline to file the application is June 12.
The banners will be placed on the lamp posts throughout downtown Tipton for one year, beginning in July. The purchaser will be able to keep the banner after the one year.
Applications can be found at www.tiptonmainstreet.org/hometown-hero or can be picked up at the Mayor’s Office, 216 S. Main St.
The photo of the Hometown Hero in uniform must be provided and can either be emailed to secretary@tiptonmainstreet.org or dropped off at the Mayor’s Office. The photo must be the original, if you are dropping it off. If you are emailing the photo, it must be a high-resolution jpeg file. Each veteran or family member must sign a waiver to publish the photo.
For any additional questions, email secretary@tiptonmainstreet.org or call Jan Smith at 765-438-9395.
