The city of Kokomo began its crackdown on still standing pole signs along Indiana 931 six months after an ordinance banning most went into effect.
The city sent a total of 20 notices of violation June 6 to property owners in the Indiana 931 overlay district who had not taken down their pole signs, according to information provided to the Tribune following a public records request. The city’s ban of pole signs went into effect Jan. 1.
Failure to comply within 15 days of the notice could lead to a fine between $50 to $2,500 a day.
Since that time, most of the 19 property owners have taken their pole signs down and are now in compliance, City Attorney TJ Rethlake said Wednesday.
However, there are some stragglers.
A drive down Indiana 931 on Friday, shows that major chains IHOP, the north Arby’s, Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse still have their pole signs up.
One business' refusal to take down their sign has attracted the most publicity, though.
The Hi-Mark Restaurant and Lounge is not taking its iconic sign down as its owners believe they meet an exception in the ordinance passed in late 2016.
The two exceptions in that ordinance include multi-tenant signs and lawfully nonconforming signs in place before Nov. 1, 2016, and are greater than 100 square feet.
It’s the latter that Hi-Mark co-owners Diana Pemberton and Debbie Raber believe the Hi-Mark sign fits under.
The two say they haven’t even considered getting an estimate for the sign’s removal.
“We aren’t even considering putting up a new sign because we have a perfectly good one,” Raber said.
Simply lowering the sign also has its own set of problems. For one, the city’s zoning ordinance says ground signs along the 931 overlay district can’t be more than 100-square-feet in size so if the Hi-Mark’s sign is larger than that, then it would still be in violation. Raber is also concerned that if the sign was lowered, it would attract vandalism.
So far, the city has not fined the business. Rethlake told the Tribune on Wednesday that it doesn’t “intend to issue any fines without further corresponding with the owners” and is “looking into” the Hi-Mark owners’ claim their sign fits one of the ordinance’s exceptions.
HOW WE GOT HERE
In late 2016, the Kokomo City Council passed an ordinance amending the city’s zoning ordinance to require business owners to take down pole signs and transition to ground signs by 2022.
Since the city instituted the Indiana 931 overlay district in 2012, pole signs have been defined as “lawfully nonconforming,” and new business owners moving to town, as well as old business owners making sign adjustments, have been asked to instead utilize a ground sign.
Many businesses — Olive Garden, Panda Express, McDonald’s and more – have heeded that advice.
The idea behind the new law was to remove “clutter” and beautify the city’s bypass.
“When you clean up corridors and you landscape and beautify your community, I think that goes hand-in-hand with economic development,” Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, said at the time, noting that cleaning up the corridor became a city goal after the new U.S. 31 bypass was built.
“When we have a city that looks nice — I think that’s why it’s been so important with all the trails we’ve put in, the parking garage, the new (YMCA), obviously the ballpark — it’s all a big piece of the puzzle. And I believe cleaning up this corridor is another piece of that.”
Others, however, questioned the decision, worrying that the elimination of pole signs will make some businesses less visible.
The city pushed back against that notion, arguing that modern technology, such as GPS, has made it easier than ever to find a business.
The new rules were originally set to take effect Jan. 1, 2022, but after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the negative financial effect it had on many local businesses, the City Council in April 2021 passed an ordinance postponing the sunsetting of most pole signs along 931 to Jan. 1, 2023.
#SAVETHESIGN
Once word of the possibility of the Hi-Mark’s sign removal got out, a public campaign, spearheaded by Melissa Smith, to prevent that began.
Smith, the Hi-Mark’s DJ, has posted numerous times on her personal Facebook and various local Facebook group pages to drum up support, using the hashtags #teamhimark and #savethesign.
Smith said he wants to save the Hi-Mark because she sees it as a “landmark” of Kokomo and doesn’t want to see it go the way of another city landmark — the gas tower.
“I can remember as a child, when we were coming back from vacation, and you knew you were in Kokomo when you saw the gas tower and the Hi-Mark sign,” Smith. “It has always been a landmark for me, and when I posted on Facebook, I found it was a landmark for a lot of other people.”
The Hi-Mark’s bright neon sign is fairly unique, especially compared to other business signs in Kokomo. Both its bright neon sign and the spinning “Hi-Mark” portion harkens back to the 1950s when neon and moving signs dominated business districts.
Recently, the sign has attracted the attention of Tommy Wiseau, the director, writer and star of the 2003 film “The Room." Wiseau posted a photo of the Hi-Mark’s sign on both his Facebook and Twitter page, a reference to the popular line “Oh, hi, Mark” Wiseau says in the movie.
Smith said she hopes either the sign can stay up where it is or a compromise of some sort, such as moving the sign to the back of the business facing South Lafountain, can be reached.
