PERU – Residents in a Peru housing addition are asking the Indiana Court of Appeals to uphold a ruling that puts Miami County on the hook to repair six deteriorating dams located in the subdivision.
The Indiana Natural Resources Commission determined in 2018 that both the county and property owners in the Hidden Hills subdivision were partially responsible for repairing the dams after the Indiana Department Natural Resources in 2014 found significant deficiencies in the structures.
But a Marion County judge in August overturned that ruling and determined the county is now fully responsible for repairs because all six dams have county roads running over them.
“The County accepted the duty to maintain the roads when it accepted the roads into the county highway system,” Judge P.J. Dietrick wrote in his ruling. “This maintenance also includes the responsibility to maintain the structure upon which the roads were built.”
Now, the county has asked the Indiana Court of Appeals to overturn that decision in a last-ditch effort to avoid bearing the full brunt of paying what could be hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair the structures.
In a legal brief, the county argued the property owners should share the burden of fixing the dams since the lakes created by them are only used by residents for their “own private pleasure” and the waterfront view has raised their property values.
“The County, by contrast, gains no benefit from the dams,” the brief says. “It maintains roads. It does not matter whether those roads traverse dams or the ground.”
The county said it would also be unable to take the steps required to fix the dams, such as ordering engineers to study them, potentially modify their spillways or even dewatering them entirely, since it only holds the right to maintain a road and cannot enter the property to inspect the dams without permission.
But the homeowners along the dams are asking the appeals court to uphold ruling requiring the county to fix the structures.
Attorney Anthony Spahr, who represents over 30 homeowners in Hidden Hills, argued in a brief filed last week the county has had the means and authority make improvements on the dams for years, since they have been maintaining the roads on top of them, but chose not make those improvements.
“The dams have existed for over 20 years, and the dams are in the present state of disrepair in major part due to Miami County’s deferred maintenance of the property situated under their roads,” Spahr said.
Property owners also argued that the county has benefited from the housing addition because it has brought in substantial state road funding to the county for 15 years.
The subdivision has also brought increased property tax revenue to the county because the properties there are located on waterfronts that are created by the dams, the brief says.
Spahr also argue the county shouldn’t even be allowed to appeal the decision because it never filed an objection to a former ruling that said the county was a part owner of the dams, therefore failing to exhaust its administrative remedies as required by state law.
The decision by the Indiana Court of Appeals could bring to a close the 6 year legal battle that has pitted homeowners against the county and cost both sides tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees.
The tension between the county and Hidden Hills residents came to a head in October when Miami County Commissioners Alan Hunt and Fred Musseleman voted to close the roads running over five of the deteriorating dams, with no reopen date set.
Residents said the move jeopardizes public safety and was done to spite homeowners.
Hunt said in a previous interview that since a judge has determined the county is responsible for the dams, he decided to vote to close the roads over them in “the interest of public safety.”
“If they failed for any reason, it would be a danger to the public,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.