Heavy rain and high winds late Wednesday afternoon caused flooding and damage to trees and buildings through the downtown area, leaving thousands without power for hours.
At around 4 p.m. a severe storm made its way through Kokomo, largely affecting the downtown area and city’s north end, knocking over some trees and leaving some roads temporarily impassable due to flooding.
According to the National Weather Service, the city experienced winds of more than that 58 mph at times. Those high gusts severed several tree branches and even uprooted one tree on Elm Street, causing it to come crashing down on one house on the corner of Elm Street and Courtland Avenue. Further east down the road, wind threw off part of Tom Thumb Tavern’s roof.
Wind also temporarily knocked out stoplights across the city, including along Markland Avenue to Goyer Road, all along Ind. 931 and four-way stops were placed at Rainbow Court and S. Lafountain and on Lafountain next to Community Howard Regional Health.
The city also saw flooding primarily in the downtown area and north side. The Kokomo Fire Department was sent out at least a couple of rescue operations due to vehicles stranded in water - including one at the intersection of Apperson and Lordeman and a couple on Boulevard just west of Ind. 931.
“When we get these monsoons, it seems Boulevard over there always floods,” Howard County EMA Director Janice Hart said.
The storm did not last long, but its wrath was felt for hours and left thousands without power. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, more than 6,000 customers in Kokomo were without power, including many businesses, according to Duke Energy. By Thursday morning, power was restored for the vast majority of those affected.
The storm kept both city and county employees busy throughout the evening.
According to Hart, EMA staff was out closing and monitoring flooded roads and downed power lines with police and Duke Energy until 1 a.m. Thursday.
The city’s Street Department staff worked for nearly seven hours from 3:30to 10 p.m. to clear debris from drains and remove numerous trees and other large limbs that blocked roadways, according to Mayor Tyler Moore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.