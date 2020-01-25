When Hill Harper spoke on issues with incarceration in America Thursday night, it was hard to tell if it was a keynote speech or a revival. The 360 people crowding Bel Air Conference Center responded his words with “Here, here!”-type enthusiasm. Heads nodded around the room when he mentioned data on what he called a 40-year social experiment – the U.S. incarceration system.
The star of ABC’s “The Good Doctor” and New York Times best-selling author of books “Letters to a Young Brother” didn’t stand still during his hour-long address at Ivy Tech Kokomo’s annual Doing the Dream Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. banquet. He came to share his thoughts on problems in the U.S. prison system, citing that he believes that’s what Dr. King would do.
“We are tied together in the single garment of destiny, caught in an inescapable network of mutuality. And whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly,” King said in his “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution Speech.”
“Martin Luther King said we’re all tied together, so even if I’m doing well, if a young brother or young sister here in Kokomo isn’t doing well, then I’m not doing well,” he said.
With that spirit, Harper said he felt the need to help young people, particularly young men of color, in need. He then leaped onto the stage and started talking about his brief time working in a prosecutor’s office after he graduated from Harvard Law School.
“I’ll be honest with you, I stayed for about two weeks,” he said. “It was an abomination.... The main work of prosecutors was to work with pretrial detainees and figure out ways to get them to plead out. That’s not right.”
In hopes to extend an example of a positive role model to young men of color, Harper wrote his first book, “Letters to a Young Brother.” The He went on to write “Letters to a Young Sister.” After a few years, kids in the juvenile detention justice system had been writing book reports on his works, which were mailed to him, which inspired him to write “Letters to an Incarcerated Brother.”
Some of Harper’s speech included personal stories, like when he met a massive, muscular man during one his rounds to a prison. He told the man that he was going to hug him before he left, and the man unleashed obscenities on him. By the end of the visit, Harper told the man that he cared because “I love you.”
They hugged, and the mountainous man relaxed in Harper’s arms.
“Before I left, he told me that no adult male had ever told him ‘I love you,’” he said. “That’s who we’re locking up, the so-called monsters we’ve created.”
Among the states, Indiana has the 11th highest population of incarcerated people per 100,000 at a rate of 218, according to a 2018 study by the Prison Policy Initiative. According to the study “Prisoners in 2017” conducted by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, national jail admissions have decreased 19% percent from 2007 to 2017. However, data showed that one in five jails were operating at or about 100% capacity in 2017.
Internationally, the U.S. has the highest incarceration rate at 655 people per 100,000, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. Harper called this “mass incarceration,” and he described it as a social experiment.
“The last 40 years of this country has been one of the greatest social experiments ever done,” he said. “No one wants to think about mass incarceration that way, as a social experiment, but that’s exactly what it is. We’ve been indoctrinated into believing that locking people up is the only way to mitigate dangerous behaviors in communities, and that’s a lie.”
Harper said that rewarding good behavior rather than penalizing bad behavior would be a more effective way to regulate crime and safety.
“We act as if it’s (prison) completely a given, it’s only been the last 40 years that we decided to hyper incarcerate,” he said. “It’s not working. It’s a bad social experiment, and yeah, it’s legal, so was slavery. The holocaust was legal, too, doesn’t make it right, successful or efficient.”
A study called “Education: The Secret to Crime Reduction?” conducted by New York University in 2015 cited that areas with the lowest crime rates were consistently the highest education. Harper said that there are more juvenile detention centers in the U.S. than there are state prisons, and that is part of the problem.
“We are locking up children,” he said. “We don’t educate them because we’re stealing money out of public schools. They get into trouble and then we lock them up. That’s a beautiful theater into adult prison.”
Harper admitted that examining issues in the prison system raise difficult questions because many people do believe that changing behavior is done by restricting freedoms of the violator, but said data shows that higher penalties do not impact criminality.
“All the data also shows us that young black boys and young brown boys do not actually commit more crime, yet they’re locked up significantly more, they’re stopped significantly more. They go through the system significantly more.”
One thing that could create change significantly and quickly would be abolishing bail, Harper said. He argued that bail punishes people below the poverty line, allowing them to sit in jail while they await trial, which gives prosecutors an opportunity to leverage a plea deal, which straps people with a record and statistical likelihood to re-offend.
In order to make this change, Harper said that citizens have to care, and he charged his audience to do so by living up to King’s creed.
“Today, I got on a plane in at 5 in the morning in Vancouver, then fly to Minneapolis then to Indianapolis, then get in a car and drive here to talk to folk,” he said. “Because this issue matters more today than me going home to see my son and putting him to bed. If this talk doesn’t matter enough to you, then I should have gone home to son. If this doesn’t make your heart beat fast, then I could have put my son to bed instead of FaceTiming him tonight.”
I’m here because of that,” he said. “If you’re with me, fantastic. If you’re not, get out of my way.”
