The city of Kokomo’s historic old city hall now has a new owner.
Scott Pitcher, of Fortune Companies, Inc., bought the property, located at the corner of Washington and Walnut streets, in late July, according to county property records. The property was listed for sale earlier this year after its previous owners, DJ and Leslie Bolinger, spent years updating and renovating the building.
For years, the Bolinger Law Firm operated on the southernmost portion of the building. In 2018, the Bolingers opened The Hobson, a high-end event space. Now, the law firm operates next door at 100 N. Washington St.
The 18,000-square-foot building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, can house multiple tenants, Pitcher said. What will those be?
That’s currently to be decided, though Pitcher said one of the four available spaces will be an event center of some kind that will take advantage of the space currently occupied by The Hobson. In May, The Hobson posted on their Facebook that the venue would be ceasing operations at the end of this year.
But Pitcher kept open the possibility of The Hobson continuing.
“It appears to us that there will be an event center there, but it may be The Hobson or it may not,” Pitcher said. “We’re in those negotiations right now.”
The purchase is a kind of homecoming for Pitcher and Fortune Companies. The development company previously owned the building, purchasing the then dilapidated building in 1987, saving it from being demolished and restoring it.
In fact, it was the project that started Fortune Companies, which has now renovated, restored or built numerous notable and historic downtown buildings since the late 1980s.
“Without a doubt, that’s one of the nicest buildings in the marketplace,” Pitcher said of the old city hall building. “We’re always looking for new projects. We had some users that we knew would go in the building. We’re not ready to announce that, but we will be. It made for a smart investment for us, and we believe there’s never been a better time to invest in the downtown.”
The history of the building dates back to 1893, when construction on the building began. It cost the city at the time $32,185, which is equivalent to just over $1 million today. It served as the new City Building, housing the police and fire departments and the mayor’s office until 1983. It was built with Indiana limestone in the Richardsonian Romanesque style.
