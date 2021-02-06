Capturing the world the way he sees it, one painting at a time.
That’s the credo of local artist JC Barnett III of Wear That Hat Artworks.
From animals and abstract to more sentimental portraits of family and loved ones, each one of Barnett’s roughly 30 pieces of watercolor and oil paintings tells a unique story from the artist’s own perspective.
And perhaps that’s no truer than with his most recent body of work.
“I wanted to capture the beauty of black and brown skin people,” Barnett — who also works at Indiana University Kokomo as a financial aid counselor, VA certifying official and co-director of the campus’ Black Student Center — said. “So I decided at one point to take and paint several of these historical figures that are known for their service or inventions or the products that they had to offer to the world.”
Madam C.J. Walker. Martin Luther King Jr. George Washington Carver. Fannie Lou Hamer. Malcolm X.
They’re just a few of the famous Black leaders who have made their way into Barnett’s collection.
But for Barnett, it’s about so much more than just painting their likenesses on a piece of watercolor paper.
It’s about bringing those famous leaders to life.
“I wanted people to understand and see who they were behind all those things they have done,” he said, “and see who they were as individuals. … I wanted people to be able to see them in a different light. And so my artistic abilities were just a means to be able to express myself in that other manner and describe them in that way. And I’m happy that people can appreciate them and see what I was trying to do.
“I don’t want people to only identify someone by what they can do for you,” Barnett added. “I want people to be able to see who that person is from the inside out. Why were they able to produce that product? Why were they able to invent what they did or create those things? The reason was that it was a gift from God. … It was a heart for people. … And I want people to notice that through my artwork.”
And people are definitely noticing, particularly one with a very famous ancestor who had strong ties to the Hoosier State.
“A’Lelia Bundles recently reached out to me,” Barnett said. “She is the great-great-granddaughter of Madam C.J. Walker. She’s not even from here, as she’s from Chicago, but it’s amazing how social media works. She saw a write-up of me on the IUK website, along with my artwork display video attached, and she reached out. For her to do that, to see it and then take the time to reach out to me and express her gratitude for the picture I painted of her great-great-grandmother, it just meant the world to me.”
And while Barnett — who credits his grandmother for stoking his interest in art from an early age — will be the first to say he typically paints more for himself than for others, he is happy that people are finding enjoyment in his artwork, especially in this latest batch of paintings.
“What I want people to feel when they see my work, someone else said it perfectly to me once when he said, ‘I’m amazed at how you make history come alive,’” Barnett said. “And he might have meant it in a different way, but what I took it as personally was when he looks at the pictures that I paint, somehow that character comes to life for him.
“Putting that picture together with the caption I wrote, that man was able to possibly see those individuals for who they were based on the expressions on their faces or the way they carried themselves in my artwork,” he added. “I think that’s a very powerful thing when you can depict an individual in such a way that someone else can relate to them or feel like they know them for who they were.”
And in this age of COVID-19 and quarantine, it’s that personal and human connection — even if from afar — that Barnett said he truly hopes people take from his artwork.
“In this time right now, people need hope,” he said. “If nobody gets anything else from my artwork, I truly hope that it brings them a little bit of joy. And when they see it [one of his paintings], they gain a little inspiration or hope that they needed to get through the day. That’s what I hope my artwork does is just make somebody smile. That’s the reality right now. Quarantine and all can bring people down, but I hope my paintings can at least lift people up.”
To view more of Barnett’s work or his website, search for Wear That Hat Artworks on Facebook.
