With the push of a button, pinewood derby cars rushed down a track perched on the Seiberling Mansion’s front porch. Children cheered and shouted as the wooden cars crossed the finish line — they had earned their racing license and were finally competing at Mr. Kingston’s Car Show.
In previous years, the Howard County Historical Society’s summer event had been called the Automotive Scavenger Hunt. However, Alyssa Pier, chair of the Kingston Car Show committee, thought the celebration of Howard County’s automotive history could be expanded.
Both the scavenger hunt and the car show had activities for children to learn about Kokomo’s automotive history. But the scavenger hunt didn’t pull a large crowd.
Hoping to revamp community interest, Pier reached out to vintage car owners and asked whether they would agree to participating in a car show.
She also reached out to local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, who provided volunteers and the pinewood derby track.
Nearly 30 vintage cars committed to the event. Initially, Pier said, the committee had been aiming for 10. Each of the cars were from the 1950s or older. Most were driven to the event.
Having real vintage cars, Pier said, brought a visual and tactile element to the summer event.
“We wanted to start something new,” she said. “We based it on previous events, but we wanted to make something that would last and involve as much people as possible.”
Bringing the community together
Jeff Shively, an automotive historian, noted the importance of getting young Kokomo residents interested in the town’s automotive history.
“If you don’t remember, Kokomo was an automotive town. We wouldn’t be here without people like Kingston, Haynes and Apperson,” Shively said. “It’s not just Kokomo history, not just Indiana history. It’s American history.
Going further, Shively noted automotive history has an international interest. When people look at vintage car parts and discover they were manufactured in Kokomo, he said, the town becomes a real place for them.
Steve Ortman, who Pier credited as a main organizer for the car show, parked his 1932 Chrysler Imperial on the front yard. In the 14 years he’s owned the vintage car, he’s driven roughly 14,000 miles in it.
“You can’t force kids to like this stuff,” Ortman said. “But, hopefully, you bring them here and they like this stuff.”
Nearby, Michael Poulimas was demonstrating features of his 1931 Ford Model A. He explained there were eight steps required to start the car.
“In 10 years, you can see the leapfrog of technology,” Shively said, gesturing to his 1941 Cadillac 6267D Convertible Coupe, which only requires drivers to turn a key and press a button. “At this event, you can see that history.”
Learning to play
Before children could race pinewood derby cars, they each received a racing license with four blank spaces. In order to race, they were instructed to complete four tasks that would earn stamps in the blank spaces.
At the same table they received their licenses, the children would be asked to identify a historical automotive artifact, such as a Haynes hubcap, an Apperson radiator emblem or a Kingston carburetor. The easiest item to identify, according to Randy Smith, who was working at the station Saturday, was a radio.
The children were also expected to approach Jerry Nelson, who was dressed as former Seiberling Mansion owner George Kingston, and ask who his friend was. “Mr. Kingston” would tell them he was friends with Henry Ford.
Although Nelson suspected some children had been skipping his part of the license requirement, he was enjoying the role and telling people about Kingston’s life.
On the mansion lawn, children were instructed to ask what was special about the Ford Model T. With an actual Model T used in demonstrations, they learned every Model T used a carburetor made by George Kingston.
Finally, the children were tasked with comparing and contrasting a Model T with an Apperson automobile.
Every hour during the event, which was split between two days, children were able to win prizes from the derby race. A display of items, such as Pez dispensers, Hot Wheels and “Star Wars” figurines had been donated by Kokomo Toys and CJ’s Car Wash for the event.
Jim Riddle, a representative from Scout Pack 2537, explained the trick to the race was picking the heaviest derby car. Placement on the track didn’t contribute much to the car’s speed, he added, although the lanes would contribute to a .03-second difference in speed.
Although rain forced the event to close early Friday, Pier said it was successful. She added the cooperative weather Saturday morning had given her high hopes for the day.
“We’ve already had great enthusiasm,” Pier said. “We can’t wait for next year.”
