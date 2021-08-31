The Seiberling Mansion will receive a restoration to its porte-cochere thanks, in part, to a federal grant.
The Howard County Historical received a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service's Historical Preservation fund, the organization announced earlier this month. The money will go toward paying for the restoration costs of the mansion’s porte-cochere, which has been deteriorating more and more in recent years.
“It’s a huge, huge relief because we need to get the work done in order to ensure the porte-cochere doesn’t have more structural problems,” Catherine Hughes, executive director for the historical society, said.
A porte-cochere, French for “coach gateway,” was where visitors in vehicles can enter from the street and is a covered porch-like structure at a main or secondary entrance to a building or house. They were common in many late 18th and 19th century mansions and public buildings. The Seiberling’s porte-cochere is located on its west side.
The feature, though, has seen better days.
The wood inside the porte-cochere is rotting, leading to a handful of other issues, including the roof beginning to sag and the brick columns then being pushed down, affecting the mortar between the bricks.
“We see gaps in the mortar on one of the columns,” Hughes said. “It’s a clear indication of a problem.”
Hughes said the grant covers “about half” of the restoration's total cost. The other half is coming from private donations from individuals and companies.
The historical society will seek bids for the project this week and construction is expected to begin this fall.
