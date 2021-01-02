Mask up. Avoid large gatherings. Wash hands frequently.
Those words became ingrained in our heads in 2020, as the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But 2020 wasn’t the first time county residents were told to do such things. Nor was it the first time county residents faced a deadly virus.
In large part, Howard County’s experience with the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 was similar to that of the COVID pandemic, from officials trying to manage the pandemic with shutdowns of businesses and schools, to encouraging the use of masks, a review of old Tribune articles finds.
ONE OF THE DEADLIEST VIRUS EVER
The Spanish flu of 1918-1920, caused by the H1N1 influenza A virus, was one of the deadliest pandemics in human history, infecting approximately 500 million people – about a third of the world’s population at the time – and killing an estimated 20 million to 50 million worldwide, including between 550,000-675,000 in the United States. September 1918 was the deadliest 31 days in U.S. history, when 195,000 Americans died due to the flu.
More than 90% of the deaths in the U.S. were people younger than 65 years old, particularly those in their 20s-30s, while often sparing those under the age of 5 and over the age of 65. That was unusual since the flu typically disproportionately kills those under the age of 5 and those over the age of 65. A definite reason for why this particular strain of flu virus killed so many young and healthy people has puzzled scientists for more than a century.
Part of the blame for the virus’ deadliness could be attributed to the naive and oftentimes flat-out wrong beliefs about diseases and how to fight them of the times. Lack of personal hygiene and the horrific conditions soldiers faced during the frontlines of World War I lead to perfect breeding grounds for the virus.
There was no vaccine developed nor were there really any effective medical treatments for the flu pandemic of 1918, as the flu was still thought of as a bacterial disease rather than a virus that we now know it to be.
Common treatments, such as aspirin and epsom salt, were ineffective and sometimes even deadly as many doctors did not yet fully understand that high doses of aspirin could kill someone.
A Dec. 2, 1918, Tribune article penned by Dr. L.W. Bowers gave county residents tips on “how to fight Spanish Influenza.”
According to Dr. Bowers, avoiding “crowds, coughs and cowards,” practicing cleanliness and getting plenty of exercise were the best ways to fight off the Spanish flu. But what if one finds oneself inflicted with the deadly flu? Bowers recommended drinking a “good herbal tonic” made up from the roots and barks of American trees.
Similar to COVID-19, many large cities issued mask mandates. San Francisco issued one of the strictest mask mandates in 1918, requiring all residents to wear a mask while in public or when in a group of two or more people, except for when eating.
Initially, the city’s public was supportive of the measures, but after city leaders reinstated the mandate in January 2019 after repealing their original mandate the previous November, a group of anti-maskers called the Anti-Mask League of San Francisco was formed, arguing that the masks either didn’t do much to stop the spread of the virus or that the mandate infringed on civil liberties. After the public backlash, the San Francisco Board of Health repealed the mandate for a second time.
The pandemic had a significant effect on the economies across the country and world, causing the largest losses in revenue to the entertainment and service industries, but every aspect of business was affected as able workers not sick with the virus were hard to come by early on in the pandemic.
Life expectancy in the U.S. took a major hit. In 1917, the life expectancy of an American was 51-years-old. In 1918, it fell to just 39-years-old.
With the flu shot not being invented yet, the virus raged on across the globe in four major waves for a nearly two-year span. By the middle of 1920, the pandemic had largely fizzled out in much of the world after infecting enough people for herd immunity to be established.
COUNTY ISSUES LOCKDOWNS
With the virus making its way into Indiana’s large cities by October, local elected officials, on Monday, Oct. 7 1918, informed the public that daily life was going to drastically change.
In a Tribune article headlined “LID CLAMPED ON KOKOMO BY DRASTIC ORDER,” City Health Officer Dr. T.C. Cochran and County Health Officer Dr. F.N. Murrary issued an order closing “about everything” indefinitely in hopes of stopping the spread of the virus.
The list of businesses closed at the time included:
- All churches.
- All theaters.
- All pool rooms.
- All schools, including private schools and the Kokomo Business College.
- All places where soft drinks are dispensed.
- All lodge buildings or rooms.
- All club rooms.
“The order plays no favorites,” Dr. Cochran was quoted as saying. “The aim is to include every sort of place where the public are in the habit of congregating.
“If any place is one where public gatherings are held or is open to congregations of people, that place must close and stay closed until the city health officials received word that the ban is lifted. The police department will cooperate with the health officers to see that the order is rigidly enforced.”
Much like the COVID pandemic, the flu pandemic of 1918 also put an end to any scheduled public events and political rallies.
In an Oct. 22, 1918 article, the Tribune noted that the November elections of 1918 were set to be much different than years past.
“The election of 1918 is sure to be unique in the history of the political contests in Howard county,” a reporter noted. “It will take place without having been preceded by anything in the way of a regular campaign – without there having been a rally by any party…”
Again, much like 2020, the local Republican Party nearly swept local elections in 1918, winning every county office and all township trustee races but two.
The shutdown order would be consistently amended for the most part of the end of 1918 before being lifted by New Year’s Day 1919.
LIFE DURING A PANDEMIC
The severity of the Oct. 7 order was not lost on people at the time.
In the aforementioned article, the Tribune reported that “This is the most drastic order of the kind that ever struck this city and just how the people will it offers an interesting situation.”
Businesses and the public, at least early on, followed the shutdown order.
According to an Oct. 16, 1918 article, no violations had been issued to any business and that the community was relatively calm about the whole situation.
“No complaints have been registered,” a Tribune reporter wrote. “The general feeling is that the health department is acting in the city’s best interests, and there seems to be a general spirit of cooperation.”
While officials in Howard County were relatively optimistic that the whole situation would be over sooner rather than later, it became clear by the end of 1918 that the pandemic was having a significant impact on the local and world populations.
Through much of the pandemic, the Tribune documented the cases and deaths of local citizens due to the flu. Deaths of prominent people to the flu would often end up on page 1, while many reports of sickness and death would end up on inside pages of the paper as part of the “daily happenings” of Kokomo and other nearby municipalities.
One particularly tragic case was documented by the Tribune and featured by local historian Gil Porter in an article on the Spanish flu pandemic in the Howard County Historical Society’s February 2018 newsletter.
Porter writes in that article: “The personal physical and mental toll of the experience was most vividly detailed by the story of William Riley, who lived with his family at 119½ West Elm Street on the north side. Seven members of the Riley family were confined to their beds with influenza, and the father had come to the Tribune office Nov. 26 to report the death of his daughter Florence. The four-year-old child had died that very midnight, another victim of the epidemic. Young and otherwise in good shape, the Tribune reported, Riley looked ‘pale, haggard and utterly worn-out.’ As the only healthy human in his home, he said, he was providing all the nursing care himself. For two weeks, he had been so busy caring for his family that he hadn’t even bothered to change his clothes.”
Much like COVID-19, the 1918 flu pandemic severely stressed the county’s hospital system.
The county’s medical services were “pushed past their limits,” with the county’s main hospital – Good Samaritan Hospital – being filled to the brim, according to the Historical Society.
A letter penned by Sisten Thecla in 1918 and featured by Porter in his article, details the challenges nurses at the time had to deal with.
“Sisters responded to the challenge by going into the flu-stricken homes to render the much-needed nursing care,” she writes. “This they did despite the great demands for help within the hospital itself. These arduous days found Sister Blanche isolated in a Galveston home; Sister Martha quarantined with a patient in the pest house; Sister Fidelis alone on the hospital’s second floor with 15 patients; Sister Berchmans on the third floor with all the patients; and others, like Sister Monica on night duty. No trained help was available. Patients were dying in their homes. St. John’s Mission and St. Patrick’s Sisters were quarantined with some of the Sisters’ patients. There was no one to turn to for assistance.”
To help fight the pandemic and deal with the overload of patients, nurses from other nearby cities were hired to help.
Visiting Nurse Alice Gregory, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was featured in a March 14, 1919 article, where she told the Tribune she had responded to 30 calls in the last 10 days, which was an unusually high amount she told the paper. While she was responding to cases of the flu, she noticed that lack of hygiene among county residents was a crisis on its own.
“It seems that even in Kokomo there are a number of people who cherish an unreasonable aversion to soap and water and this is one of the chief things a visiting nurse has to contend with,” a reporter wrote.
The Tribune reported that by Dec. 31, 2018, approximately 200 Howard County residents had died due to the Spanish flu, though the paper noted in the same article that the flu had yet to be completely “stamped out” of the community, leaving it very likely the county’s death toll was more than 200.
HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF
It may be a cliche, but history largely repeated itself in terms of how county and health officials fought against and the population reacted to both the 1918 flu and COVID pandemics.
Porter said he was struck by how many similarities there were between how cities and states fought against the spread of the viruses, which proved to be tough tasks for both officials then and now.
“They too fought the virus with what they had – masks and social distancing,” Porter said. “The unpredictable nature of it made it difficult to make decisions. They [health officials in 1918] probably second-guessed themselves a lot.”
In both cases, officials were faced with dealing with a crisis at a scale not dealt with in their lifetime before.
In both cases, the populace was told the way to fight the virus was to stay indoors, avoid large gatherings, wear masks and wash their hands.
In both cases, shutdowns were initially extremely strict but gradually relaxed as the months went by and optimism was high early on that the virus wouldn’t last for more than a couple of months.
In both cases, hundreds of county residents lost their lives. As of Thursday, 120 people in Howard County had died due to COVID, according to the Indiana Department of Health, with the number of deaths increasing nearly every day.
The Spanish flu not only transformed society while it was infecting the world population but for several years after herd immunity was achieved.
After the pandemic subsided, countries put much more emphasis on public health, expanding quality and the number of services and leading to new developments in medicine. This extra emphasis led to a better understanding of the flu virus and how to treat it and to the creation and use of the first flu vaccine in the 1940s.
With the first ever RNA vaccines to be used on humans already rolling out against COVID-19, the current pandemic, too, has the possibility to change the way we fight infectious diseases.
