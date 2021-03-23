Dean Hockney’s jobs — whether it be covering local sports or his military experience — have always focused around public service.
His new job is no different.
Hockney was hired last month by the county commissioners as the new county veterans service officer. He officially took over the job March 1 and will lead the office designed to provide assistance to veterans and their families with help navigating educational and health care assistance, free claims counseling and more.
While Hockney is most known for his several years of covering local sports, being the voice of the Kokomo Jackrabbits and founding the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame, the Kokomo native also has several years of military service, an experience that will serve him well as the county’s new veteran service officer.
JOINING THE AIR FORCE
Like many in Howard County, Hockney grew up watching airplanes and fighter jets from nearby Grissom Air Force Base fly overhead. That and having a brother-in-law and some friends in the Air Force made an impression on him.
So a few years after graduating from Kokomo High School in 1986, Hockney enlisted in the Air Force.
“Having Grissom in your backyard and just seeing it all the time, it’s always in your head,” he said. “I never considered any of the other branches. It was the Air Force or probably nothing.”
Hockney had another reason for wanting to join the Air Force: to see the world.
And see the world he did.
Throughout his nearly decade-long service (1990-99) in the military as a fuels technician/accountant, Hockney was stationed at various Air Force bases across the world, including Michigan, Turkey, Alaska and Italy.
His favorite place?
“Italy by far,” he said. “It was phenomenal. ... The culture, the food, the beauty of it all. We were tucked in the mountains in Aviano. It was a great two-year tour, getting to know the people and travel. ... I got to know people who don’t speak any English, but I could always find something good to eat.”
Hockney speaks fondly of his military experience, adding that he wasn’t the cliche bad kid who needed to be straightened out, but at time of enlistment he was a “wanderer” needing some kind of order in his life.
“I was at my point in life where I needed some direction,” Hockney said. “The military absolutely gave me the direction I needed. It formed the lifestyle I was looking for at that point. The military is very regimented, and that kind of atmosphere prepared me for journalism and other assignments.”
RETURN TO KOKOMO AND BACK OVERSEAS
Hockney was honorably discharged from the military and returned to Kokomo in 1999.
His first job was working in distribution at the Kokomo Tribune, with hopes that he would be hired on as a sports reporter, but there were no openings at the time. So, instead, Hockney took a job as the sports editor at the Kokomo Perspective, a job he held for almost five years. In that time, he founded the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame.
But his country would call him to serve once again.
In 2004, Hockney served as a civilian supporting the U.S. Army, serving two years in Baghdad in Operation Iraqi Freedom and then another three years from 2007-10 as the director of communications, public relations and public affairs for the Army’s LOGCAP III civilian contract, which included a workforce supporting military personnel in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Georgia and Djibouti.
“We did everything from the Army’s laundry to moving their cargo by truck,” he said.
Hockney returned home again in 2010 and started, in collaboration with the now-defunct Kokomo Herald, The Sports Journal of Central Indiana, covering local sports exclusively each week. The Journal would publish until late 2019 when Hockney decided to retire the weekly publication, which had pivoted to an online newsletter after the Herald was shut down.
In a goodbye letter, Hockney described shutting down the Sports Journal as “difficult.”
“Instead of wondering what game I am going to grab my camera and go shoot, it is time to be able to get in a round of golf, watch football games on Saturday and Sunday afternoons and make a trip to Cincinnati to see my beloved Reds,” he wrote.
But with or without the Journal, sports wasn’t going to leave Hockney’s life. While he may not be covering local sports, you can still find Hockney as the public address announcer at Jackrabbits home games.
But Hockney would be called to serve his country once again, this time with a focus on serving his fellow veterans.
COUNTY’S VSO
A friend recommended to Hockney that he apply to become the county VSO after former VSO Jennifer Lett told the county she would be leaving.
At the time, Hockney was working as an assistant transportation director for the Kokomo Schools Corporation, a job he thought would carry him to retirement.
But, with the encouragement of his friend and county commissioners, Hockney interviewed for the job. His hiring was announced mid-February.
Commissioner Paul Wyman said Hockney’s “community minded” actions and personality was one of the key reasons why the commissioners felt he was good for the job.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Dean as our new veterans service officer,” he said. “He’s very customer driven, and not only is he a veteran himself, I know he has an incredibly big heart for veterans.”
Wyman said the county expects Hockney to continue with community outreach as many veterans are unaware of the benefits they can take advantage of but haven’t.
Hockney said getting veterans to know what’s available to them will be one of the biggest tasks he’ll undertake. Howard County has one of the largest veteran populations per capita in the state, with more than 6,000 known veterans living in the county as of 2019 receiving collectively $48 million in benefits like health care, education benefits and more
But Hockney feels like he’s up to the task.
“You get a lot of veterans who served their time, but they want to dip into other resources. Their pride takes over,” he said. “But it’s my job to tell them ‘You earned that. This isn’t the government giving you a handout.’”
