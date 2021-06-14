The Purdue Extension Howard Co. Master Gardeners 20th Annual Garden Stroll and Plant Sale returns this weekend.
The event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday featuring six unique gardens from the county. The stroll will take place rain or shine.
The event begins at the Welcome Center at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library (KHCPL) South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road. The plant sale will be held at the library, plus information on pollinator plants and the local butterfly garden will be available.
Marian Cable, a Howard County Master Gardener and stroll organizer, said that this year’s selection of gardens is not one to miss.
“These gardens are beautifully landscaped,” she said. “Each has their own flair.”
The gardens:
Randall and Rhonda Eads, 4152 S. County Road 580 W., Russiaville
This shade garden has been evolving for more than 25 years, featuring more than 300 hostas, hand-painted garden art and wind chimes.
Timothy Horton, 3207 Alameda Boulevard, Kokomo
This natural setting has several focal points, a wide assortment of plants including weeping cypress, tri-color beech and oakleaf hydrangeas. There will be free bottled water and seeds here.
Chris Stepp and Nancy Goldman, 1500 Honey Ln., Kokomo
A garden designed to the help the birds, bees and butterflies featuring an Ivory Silk Japanese tree, lilac, rhododendron, and more.
Larry and Brenda Keller, 2142 Cameron Drive, Kokomo
This garden has seen changes since last featured in the stroll five years ago, including a Mothers’ Garden which pays tribute with flowers from Tennessee and Virginia.
Patty Marner, 3964 N. County Road 800 E., Kokomo
Bird houses are spread throughout this landscape giving birds access to informal beds, plus perennials, annuals, ornamental grasses and hydrangeas.
Don and Cindy Downs, 612 E. Grant St., Greentown
A large vegetable and herb garden adds variety to this landscape, plus blooming wisteria and several varieties of hydragneas.
Stroll tickets benefit the Master Gardener Assocation scholarship program and the Community Garden. Tickets can be purchased in advance at KHCPL south and main branches, Banner Flower House, Cossell’s Creative Landscaping, Eden’s Way, Flowers by Ivan & Rick, Horton’s Home & Garden, Tipton, Jefferson House of Flowers & Gifts, Martin’s Pro Hardware, Russiaville, Salsbery Garden Center and White Lilies N Paradise.
There are a few safety restrictions in light of COVID-19 — there will be one entrance and one exit and no trivia contest at each location. Hand sanitizer will be available. Cable said that regardless of those changes, the Master Gardeners are anticipating the event.
”We’re just anxious to get back to normal, and see everyone who always supports us,” she said. “Every year, we have a core group of people that won’t miss it, and we’re so excited to see everyone again.”
