Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed flags in Howard County to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Kokomo mayor and Howard County sheriff Robert “Bob” Sargent, who passed away earlier this week.
Holcomb’s office says flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today, the day of Sargent’s funeral. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West. Rev. Father Matthew Arbuckle will be the celebrant.
Burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery, where military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team.
Tonight, friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-7 p.m. at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. A scripture service and celebration of his Sargent’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Honors will be provided by the Kokomo Police Department and the Howard County Sheriff’s Department.
Holcomb’s request, along with government buildings, also includes businesses and homes.
Sargent died early Monday morning, leaving behind a legacy stretching across political parties and various corners of the community.
Sargent, 92, who had been in poor health, is best known as a two-term Democratic mayor of Kokomo, serving from 1988 to 1995. He also served two terms as Howard County sheriff, from 1974-1981, after a 22-year career with the Kokomo Police Department.
He was given the Sagamore of the Wabash Award in 1995, considered one of the highest honors the governor can provide to a citizen.
