The president and owner of Holder Mattress, which has a location in Kokomo, will be interviewed on Fox News’ morning show “FOX & Friends” today.
The interview with Lauren McAshlan Taylor, is in conjunction with Holder Mattress’ participation in the inaugural Made in America trade show, where it has been nominated for an American manufacturing award, according to a press release. “FOX and Friends” starts at 6 a.m. EST.
The national trade show will be held through Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. The show features only businesses with products that are fully made in America, including all raw materials.
The event was created to feature American-made products and manufacturers across the spectrum of industries, from aerospace and automobiles to textiles and home goods.
The show will highlight an “All American Bedroom,” showcasing women-owned businesses, which includes Holder Mattress Company.
Nationwide, 11.6 million firms are owned by women, employing 9 million people and contributing $1.7 billion to the economy.
Holder Mattress Company has been a family-owned and operated business since 1947. In addition to its location in Kokomo, it has showrooms at the Indiana Design Center in Carmel.
“We are honored to be included with other prominent, women-owned businesses that, like us, support the Made in America philosophy. We look forward to connecting with like-minded shoppers and vendors at this unique event,” said Taylor in a press release.
The convention is open to the public and the organizers hope to inspire American-made innovation, drive and passion. Many well-known speakers and musical acts are scheduled to be a part of the event as well. Tickets are available at madeinamerica.com/event-attend.
