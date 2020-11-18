The Kokomo Rescue Mission has offered a Thanksgiving Feast for many years and this year will be no exception; however, in light of the current CDC guidelines, it will be offering the meals as delivery, drive-thru and grab-and-go only.
Call the mission at 765-456-3838 to have meals delivered. Calls for delivery meals will be accepted 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 24. Meals will be delivered from 10:30 a.m. to noon the day of Thanksgiving.
Drive-thru and grab-and-go meals will be offered at Grace United Methodist Church from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
