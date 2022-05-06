If Howard County Superior Court II Judge Brant Parry wasn’t pursuing law, he may have had a career as a Harry Caray impersonator.
The judge and Chicago Cubs fan’s new weekend job is impersonating the late Carey — who spent 16 years as the announcer for the Cubs. Parry's character is “Barry Caray,” host of “The Rundown,” a weekly recap video for Kokomo United Baseball and Softball League (K.U.B.S.) games.
The videos, posted either on Mondays or Tuesdays on the league’s Facebook page, have become quite popular. Over the last few weeks, the videos have garnered a combined 8,000 views, an impressive number for a Facebook page that has 500 likes.
The reason for their popularity? It’s undoubtedly Parry’s impersonation.
Complete with square, black-rimmed glasses like Caray wore, Parry is even able to contort his face to match the broadcaster’s facial mannerisms.
But it’s Parry’s ability to perfectly mimic Caray’s iconic voice that sells the impersonation.
“I don’t know how he does the voice for that long,” Tony Budenz, owner of 4411 Creative Agency and the person who shoots and edits the Barry Caray videos, said.
The weekly series is now in its fourth week, coinciding with the beginning of this year’s youth baseball season.
Each show features “Barry Caray” recapping the scores for the games across each league, a photo of the week submitted by a parent, in-depth recap of a game of the week chosen by Parry and on-field interviews by “Bobby Ruth,” played by Andy Keogh and “Sideline Sylvia,” a reporter with a strong New York accent, played by Kate Thatcher.
Each episode is shot in Parry’s makeshift studio in the basement of his house. While there is a general outline, there’s no strict script Parry follows. Instead, he improvises each segment, which sometimes leads to the need for multiple takes but also can lead to improvised jokes and sayings that end up in the final video.
The inspiration for “The Rundown” came from Perry’s childhood memory of playing youth baseball and checking the Kokomo Tribune the next day for box scores.
“We thought the kids would really enjoy seeing themselves online and hearing their names,” Parry said. “I can’t tell you the score of any of the Little League games I ever played in, but if my picture was in the newspaper, I still have that in my memory box, and I’ll always remember that."
And while many of the kids may not totally understand the impersonation, Parry’s humorous take on Harry Caray appeals to children.
“The more silly it is, we figured the more the kids would like it,” Parry said. “I’m a big Cubs fan and loved Harry Caray and have always done a Harry Caray impersonation somewhat. I didn’t want to do it and just be myself. I just felt that would be boring.”
The effort has paid off.
Before the first “Rundown” segment was posted, the show received 15-20 picture and video submissions from parents. After, though, the show is now receiving hundreds each week.
It’s that support that has made spending an hour or two every Sunday shooting “The Rundown” worth it.
“That’s what makes it special and worthwhile, when you know the kids are really enjoying it, and it’s something that they will remember,” Parry said.
