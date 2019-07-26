Childhood giggles bounced off the walls last week of the newly built house on Belvedere Drive.
Five-year-old Mila Alsup and her 3-year-old brother John III could barely contain their excitement as they ran from room to room. Their sister Haven, just 3 months old, was too young to join in the commotion, so she just sat quietly in her car seat and stared up at the grown-ups nearby.
Several months ago, a scene like that didn’t seem possible, the children’s parents Maria and John Alsup Jr. said.
But that was before Habitat for Humanity helped to change all of their lives.
That was before the family found their new home.
“Definitely from my point of view, this is going to help us get established,” John said, motioning toward each room of the residence. “I’ve lived in an apartment my entire life, so be able to live in something like this is amazing to me.”
The house is a far cry from the family’s current living arrangements too, the couple said.
“Right now, we have two stories,” John said, in reference to their current apartment. “But we have to go up a flight just to get to the living room and then go up another flight just to get to our bedrooms. So just having our own space, not having to worry about our neighbors or going outside with the kids, this just gives us privacy.”
Their own piece of land, the couple noted, with a backyard full of future memories and a bedroom for each child.
“We’re looking forward to growing memories here instead of just being in an apartment for six months to a year at a time before having to move,” Maria said smiling. “Getting to come in and stay here for however many years will be so special. It’s just about being able to build memories.”
Memories like first steps, first days of school and first times riding a bicycle without training wheels, the couple said.
And first holiday gatherings too, like the one that Maria said her family is already preparing for this Thanksgiving.
“Everyone said they want to come to our house this year,” she said, laughing.
The family has been told they could possibly be handed the keys to the house in August or early September, and that day can’t come soon enough, they said.
Chuck Shaffer Jr. is the site supervisor for the construction project, and he said several factors come into play when looking at timelines for Habitat houses, such as weather and the number of volunteers.
Because the cost of a Habitat home is approximately 40 percent less than its appraised value, Shaffer said very few projects inside each home are actually contracted out.
It’s mostly based on community volunteers who want to come and give up just a little bit of their own time to help those in their community. And Shaffer said he’s always on the lookout for volunteers too.
“Even if you only come out for four hours just to see what it’s like, do it,” Shaffer said. “We normally don’t do anything during the week, so it’s usually from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. You can just stop on by, and we’ll put you to work. Or you can also sign up online.”
Habitat families also volunteer their time and energy, Shaffer said, in something called “sweat equity hours,” one of the criteria for home ownership. Each potential homeowner puts in at least 250 of those sweat equity hours, and Shaffer said that acts as a down payment on the residence.
“It just brings a lot of joy when you see somebody willing to work hard to put in those sweat equity hours,” Shaffer said, “for them to know that they helped put time and effort into helping build their own home.”
And for the Alsup family, all of those sweat equity hours are about to pay off.
“I just can’t wait to be able to experience my kids growing up in a stable home that we can actually live in and say that it’s ours,” John said. “It’s not something temporary. It’s ours.”
The couple also hopes the home can remain in the family for generations to come, he said, proving that with determination, anything is possible.
“This is about never giving up,” he said, referring to lessons he hopes his children take from this experience. “As long as you continue proceeding to your goals, you can make it happen. I never thought by this time that I’d be a homeowner, but I hope our kids see that as long as you never give up, anything is possible.”
