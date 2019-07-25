A new installation completed in June is creating buzz at Mehlig Park and educating visitors on the importance of bees.
Honey bees have called the recreational building at the park home for seven or eight years. Their hive now stretches at least 5 feet up the inside the building’s north wall.
But instead of ridding the building of the insects, Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department Supervisor Jeff Cardwell sealed up the bees’ holes to the inside of the building and created a display on the outside of the building that has preserved the hive and given visitors the chance to learn about bees and why they’re important.
“We just kind of turned a liability into an asset,” Cardwell said. “I didn’t want to kill them; you’re not supposed to kill them.”
Honey bee health has been in decline for the past decade due to loss of habitat, and exposure to pesticides used on plants, pests and disease, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Bees are vital to the pollination of many plants and food crops. Americans rely on pollinators for about one-third of their food, according to the U.S Food and Drug Association.
Cardwell, aware of the need to keep honey bees around, made it his little project to preserve the bee hive at Mehlig Park while making it safer for people to be in and around the building.
The new installment features a window on the outside of the building that shows the inside of the wall where a push-button light illuminates the honey comb hanging inside and bees crawling and flying in and out of sight. A sign to the right has “10 Fun Facts about Honey Bees.”
Bees enter the hive high above the window in a hole encircled by the decorative wooden hive made by artist Patti Host. Host also made the yellow, honeycomb painted shutters on the window and the large carved bee and sign that hang above the window.
Cardwell said he used his beekeeper's suit when putting the window in and hanging the decorations and tactfully chose February to do most of the disruptive work around the hive, knowing many of the bees would be hibernating.
Since the completion of the project, the recreational building at the park, used mainly for storing supplies and maintenance equipment, has attracted visitors curious about the colorful display.
“One guy stopped in the middle of the road and his wife jumped out to come see what it was,” said Debbie Greene, who works in the building.
Although he credits the city administration’s environmental friendliness, Cardwell said the bees’ well-being is personal as well.
He takes care of the trees, plants and animals throughout Kokomo’s parks. When there’s a helpless creature in need of assistance, he brings it to a wildlife rehabilitation place. He’s made sure the bees are cool enough despite the added heat the window brings to the hive. He checks on them regularly.
“I’m kind of a tree hugger anyway,” he said.
Cardwell said the city administration is making an effort to protect pollinators like honey bees and butterflies by planting flowers and trees that attract them along trails and forests and using less pesticides.
“The trees we plant are native,” Cardwell said. “We don’t use pesticides unless we really have to and they’re systemic so it only attacks the pests that we need to attack, not ladybugs or any of the good stuff like the bees.”
Greene said many of the visitors want to know whether the park will be harvesting the bees’ honey but Cardwell said they will be leaving the honey to the bees. Honey is food for bees in the winter when it’s too cold for plants to grow outside and Cardwell wants the bees to live a natural life.
“We just let nature take its course,” he said.
