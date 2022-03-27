Hong Kong Reopening.jpg

Hong Kong Chinese Food, 1523 E. Markland Ave., is planning on reopening on Tuesday a little more than a year after a fire destroyed much of the business and forced it to close and rebuild. 

The new building tis all brick and a bit larger than the old building — at 1,680 square feet, compared to around 1,200. The new building will keep the drive-through on the east side near South Cooper Street, with the inside layout — a dining room in front, a cashier counter near the drive-through window and the kitchen in the back — staying virtually the same.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

