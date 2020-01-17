Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the area Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Apperson Way N., 11:30 a.m. group activities for children, lunch, 1:30 to 4 p.m. youth performances, sponsored by Omicron Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and Indiana University Kokomo. Ecumenical Service, 11 a.m. Monday, guest speaker Rev. Philip K. James Pastor Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Indianapolis, at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way. ”American Son” Movie Showing and Discussion, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, American Son, rated TV-MA, delves into the tensions within police-community relations, interracial relations, and families, snacks provided, IU Kokomo Kresge Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. F.D. Reese Academy Performance, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, at the Kelley Student Center Commons, 2300 S. Washington St. Doing the Dream” banquet, 6 p.m. Thursday, Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St., doors open at 5:30 p.m., keynote speaker is actor and author Hill Harper, who stars in ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” tickets at $50 are available at ivytech.edu/doingthedream or by calling 765-252-5500.
