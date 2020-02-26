Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.