In an attempt to assist Howard County’s homeless population, five Hoosiers have signed up to run 5Ks.
Monday through Friday, community members try to raise $1,000 while running a 5K. The weeklong event is an annual fundraiser by Coordinated Assistance Ministries and coincides with Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. A portion of the fundraiser’s earnings will go to the ministry’s capital campaign, with the rest supporting CAM’s men’s shelter, family shelter and day shelter, which helps an average of 35-40 people a day.
Each day of the fundraiser is based on a different demographic that faces homelessness, CAM Executive Director Dennine Smith explained.
In the past, Smith said, the ministry would rely on lasagna dinners or chicken lunches to raise money. But when COVID started, the ministry changed its plan and asked community members if they would be interested in running for charity.
So far, Smith said, the 5K fundraiser has been more successful than the meals.
This year, community members are able to donate through Facebook fundraisers posted to CAM’s facebook page, via PayPal link on the ministry’s website at camhope.org, or through mail by sending a check to P.O. Box 523, 46903, Kokomo.
There isn’t a set course for the runners to follow. Instead, they run wherever they feel most comfortable, then send a video or photos to CAM.
Mayor Tyler Moore, the first to run this week, has participated all three years of the fundraiser. He also gave the ministry a proclamation that declared Nov. 14-18 “Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week” in Kokomo.
“Dennine Smith and her staff at Coordinated Assistance Ministries do an amazing job providing much needed support to those most in need in our community, so in my opinion it’s easy to get behind their efforts,” the Mayor wrote in an email.
“I am especially honored to run on behalf of the families in our community that struggle to make ends meet,” Moore said. “The holidays can be stressful enough without wondering where you may be staying or where your next meal comes from, so the services that CAM provides individuals—who then can provide for their families—are crucial this time of year. I know how important Family is to me, so we are blessed that CAM recognizes that same importance.”
Cheryl Parrott, an Indianapolis resident who reached out to CAM to ask if she could participate, ran for youth and young adults Tuesday.
Captain Tom Abney, who works for Kokomo’s Fire Department, ran for people in recovery Wednesday.
Officer Samantha Raber of the Kokomo Police Department will run for children Thursday, and Lt. Col. Anita Upchurch, a retired member of the Air Force Reserves, will run for veterans Friday.
From 3-6 p.m. Friday, CAM Ministries will also be giving out scarves, gloves, hats and jackets. The giveaway will be held in CAM’s new building, which is at 625 N. Union St.
“We’ve been lucky to have the support of the community,” Smith said.
