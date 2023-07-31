A season in the Northwoods League is a grind.
Teams play more than 70 games over the course of two and a half months. There are more late nights and road trips than there are days off.
It makes having a comfortable bed even more important when the Kokomo Jackrabbits have a home stand.
People like Beth and Mike Brahm make this possible for the college baseball players who spend their summers in Kokomo.
As a host family, the Brahms have housed more than 30 Jackrabbits players since the team’s inception in 2015.
That includes Nolan Christianson and Jason Carrig, teammates at Dordt University in Iowa.
The two ate breakfast on the Brahm’s patio on a muggy July morning.
In between bites, Christianson tossed a ball into the yard for the Brahms’ dog to chase.
They’re not there much, between the road trips, a second half of the season with more away games than not and the hours spent at the stadium.
But when they are, the Brahms want them to feel at home.
They do so by stocking their shelves with the players’ favorite foods and drinks, doing their laundry and making sure they have clean sheets when they get home from a road trip.
“You have everything you need,” said Christianson, who is from Omaha, Nebraska. “It’s nice to have an actual house to come back to.”
Christianson won’t let Beth do his laundry. It’s a friendly point of contention for Beth, a mom with three grown boys of her own, who would like nothing more than to do his laundry.
“I want the boys to know they’re appreciated,” she said. “You’re supposed to be their comfort, their safe place.”
Beth and Mike spent their summers at baseball games when their kids were growing up. When they were approached about being a host family in 2015, it just made sense.
“We fell in love it,” Beth said. “Our family loves baseball. It felt natural.”
Being a host family
Beth serves as the host family coordinator for the baseball team.
She’s in charge of placing players with families and finding local people who’d like to house a player or two for the summer.
Beth joked she’s always shaking down her friends to host. This season has presented more of challenge on the host family front as the majority of the team’s players are not local.
There are about 20 host families this year.
Those interested in housing players fill out a form, as do the players. Beth plays matchmaker, trying to link players with the best possible host family.
Players are asked to include their favorite food, if they like pets and kids or have allergies.
Teammates get paired together, when possible.
Host families must have a bedroom, bathroom, washer and dryer and food for the players they host. Outside of those requirements, a host family can look a lot of different ways.
Some are families with young children. Others, like the Brahms, are empty nesters. There are some retired folks who host along with former Major League Baseball pitcher Joe Thatcher.
One must imagine living with a former pro is a pretty cool opportunity for a college baseball player chasing their dream.
Bill and Julie Brubaker are like the Brahms, having hosted since the team was founded.
Players stay upstairs in a room decked out for ball players. There’s Jackrabbits and baseball memorabilia on the walls.
A baseball-shaped board includes the names of former players and where they played college ball. Julie makes all players give her a sticker of their college.
Bill and Julie have housed more than 30 players.
Players also have a study room upstairs, for those who are completing summer classes. When the Brubakers had one particularly tall player, Bill renovated their shower so they could wash comfortably.
“The kids are super responsible,” he said. “We couldn’t be happier.”
Every host family has their own house rules, including the Brubakers.
That includes no girls, no one can come over when Bill and Julie aren’t home and one must like pets.
“If you don’t like pets, you don’t wanna stay here,” Bill said.
The Brubakers have multiple dogs.
There’s a no-drug policy and no smoking indoors at the Brahm household.
And in classic mom fashion, if players go out on the town and have a little too much fun, they can always text Beth for a ride home.
Everlasting relationships
Players tend to enjoy their time in Kokomo.
It’s true for both Nolan Christianson and Jason Carrig, who are staying with the Brahms.
For Christianson, a fellow Midwesterner, Kokomo isn’t all different than his native Omaha, though he’s glad it’s been a tad cooler here this summer.
For Carrig, who hails from Irvine, California, the people of Kokomo have stood out, in a good way.
“They’re just better,” he said. “I think people are nicer, a little bit slower pace of life helps.”
A player’s connection to Kokomo doesn’t end when the season concludes.
Host families tend to stay in touch with both their players and their families.
Both the Brahms and Brubakers still talk to most players they’ve housed.
When the Brahms had a player who went to Northwestern University, they made the trip to watch them play in the spring.
“I don’t want our time to end after the season,” Beth said. “I want to know what they’ve gone on and done.”
The Brubakers are in contact with many of the players they hosted, including three from Rutgers University and Chris Santiago, who played for the Jackrabbits in 2021 and is now in the New York Mets organization, along with his mom.
Parents of players often visit Kokomo during the season. Host families make it a point to get together with them.
“We’ve made great relationships with the parents,” Julie said. “There’s a lot of moms I’ve gotten close to.”
Raquel Cicini and her husband visited Kokomo for a week this summer while their son Joey was on the team. They’re from the Fort Lauderdale area in Florida. Joey stayed with Bill and Julie.
Cicini described the Brukbakers as the type of people one feels they have known their entire life. That’s a good thing for a mom whose son is hundreds of miles away.
“They just embraced our son and the other two that were staying with them,” she said. “It was very comforting.”
When Joey needed a chiropractor, Bill and Julie got him an appointment in town.
“It was just very easy to rely on them for everything,” Cicini said. “I didn’t worry. They took that worry away.”
The Cicinis are trying to schedule a time when the Brubakers can come visit them.
“We’re forever connected,” Cicini said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.