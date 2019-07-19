Extreme temperatures are expected to grip several parts of the country in the next few days, bringing with it heat indices extending well into the triple digits for millions of Americans.
Here at home, the temperatures have even caused the National Weather Service to call for an excessive heat warning for nearly all of the Hoosier state until 8 p.m. Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to reach the middle to upper 90s each day, with the hottest temperatures expected today through Saturday.
Local cooling stations open up
To help local residents cope with the heat, several different agencies have set up cooling stations throughout Kokomo and Howard County.
The Kokomo Rescue Mission’s dining room, 321 W. Mulberry St., is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with cold water and Gatorade available. The dining room will also be serving meals at its regular times on those days, which are noon and 4:30 p.m.
The city has even opened up the Senior Citizens Center, 721 W. Superior St., as a cooling station. The center will be open through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Coordinated Assistance Ministries, Inc., also known as CAM, will be open 24 hours beginning today through Monday morning, and water will be available for those who need assistance. The facility is located at 210 N. Market St.
In Russiaville, First Baptist Church, located at 260 W. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday as well.
Tips to stay cool
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, and that’s why understanding the importance of staying cool and properly hydrated is critical.
Wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing; drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol; allowing yourself plenty of breaks; avoiding strenuous outdoor activity; and checking on elderly neighbors or those without air conditioning are just a few of the heat safety tips that the Howard County Emergency Management Agency shared recently on its Facebook page.
And it’s not just humans that have to watch out for the extreme heat either, said Kokomo Humane Society Outreach Coordinator Eddie Dietzen.
Dietzen said it’s not only important for animals that might be left outside for any length of time to have adequate water, but those animals shouldn’t be left in the direct sunlight either.
“We’ve actually gotten quite a few calls over the last few days of people seeing dogs being left outside, and animal control will go and investigate that,” he said. “So people are watching, and I’d actually say the biggest tip I would give is to bring animals inside with you. If it’s too hot for you to be outside, it’s too hot for an animal. If it’s too dangerous for a person, imagine a dog or a cat with a coat of fur on top.”
Dietzen said that if you do have to leave your pet outside, look for warning signs of heat exhaustion or even possible heat stroke, such as extreme panting, drooling, vomiting or mental dullness.
“I want people to consider that these animals can’t speak up for themselves,” he said. “It’s better to check the weather and see how it’s going to be and take proactive measures as far as leaving their pets inside versus dealing with the medical repercussions afterward.”
Dietzen also noted that if anyone does happen to see an animal left outside for several hours at a time with no adequate water or shade, they can contact the humane society at 765-452-6224, ext. 1, and an animal control officer will come out to investigate the claim.
Know the warning signs
Knowledge about the dangers of extreme heat can often be the difference between life and death, officials say.
Three categories of heat-related illnesses are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, with each level becoming more severe than the last.
The CDC notes that heat cramps are often the first sign that the body is having difficulty dealing with the heat, and that includes muscular pains resulting in difficulty with physical movement.
Heat exhaustion often appears as heavy sweating, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea, headaches and fainting, the agency‘s website states.
And then there is heat stroke, which the CDC notes can often be life-threatening if not remedied immediately. At that point, the body has reached a temperature of over 103 degrees, and symptoms like rapid heart rate, confusion and even unconsciousness can occur.
And while this heat will stifle the Hoosier state over the next few days, long-range forecasts do call for temperatures to drop back down into the mid to upper 80s beginning next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.