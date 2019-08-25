Fans across the globe today will be transfixed on the Little League World Series championship game in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. But here, the conversation around youth sports remains focused on how an incoming complex could change the landscape for Kokomo’s baseball and softball leagues.

Championship Park, an $86 million development slated for the city’s east side set to include eight fields and a slew of commercial sites, will, most agree, have no problem attracting weekend travel-ball tournaments and with them hordes of out-of-town families — open pocketbooks in hand.

But what will it do for Kokomo’s own kids?

That question, asked across the city and at multiple public meetings since the project’s unveiling in early July, has prompted varied answers about the state of youth baseball and softball in Kokomo and the need for Championship Park to lead a resurgence of interest into America’s pastime.

A need to adapt

People associated with Kokomo’s four Cal Ripken Baseball leagues (UCT, Eastside, Southside, Northside) and the Kokomo Girls Softball League have spoken frequently about threats to their leagues’ viability that range from players being poached by travel baseball teams to deteriorating local facilities.

The solutions, they say, could include consolidation, increased competitiveness and needed upgrades to existing infrastructure.

But at the center of it all has been Championship Park, which by 2020 will sport four youth-league-sized fields and four high-school fields in what is now Darrough Chapel Park.

“A lot of youth baseball players are leaving in droves to go play travel baseball in Westfield, Grand Park,” noted UCT President Chris Beatty during a July 29 Kokomo Common Council meeting, saying the league’s participation numbers “are down significantly.”

“So I think that it’ll be very good for the city of Kokomo to have [Championship Park] as long as … the local leagues, the local players are taken care of.”

He said UCT this year started an all-star “supplemental travel league” in an effort to keep talented players in Kokomo’s youth baseball system. It’s an example of how diminishing city leagues have been forced to adapt to the explosion of travel-team baseball and a ballooning youth sports industry.

The idea embraced by Beatty and others is that consolidation of Kokomo’s youth baseball leagues — combined with an attractive amenity like Championship Park made available to local kids — could stem the hemorrhaging experienced in recent years, even if on weekends the complex profits from the same industry imperiling their leagues.

“I think a lot of [decreased participation] is because we haven’t provided our kids with a great experience and the facilities themselves have — they need renovating,” added Kokomo native and former Major Leaguer Joe Thatcher, who has become a public advocate for Championship Park, forming a focus group to gather information about how locals could utilize the complex.

Thatcher said the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament, which is better known as the City Tournament and includes teams from throughout Howard County, now has roughly half the teams it had at its peak 15 or 20 years ago.

“The facilities aren’t up to standards of what our kids should be playing on. … The dreams that we could bring to these kids of playing on beautiful fields, all turf fields, with lights and scoreboards and all the great amenities that would be part of [Championship Park], I think our kids deserve that,” he noted.

Beatty, meanwhile, said he hasn’t heard pushback against Championship Park from other league presidents and noted: “I think most of us are for even consolidating our leagues.”

He believes consolidation of the city leagues could keep kids in Kokomo, allow the leagues to pool resources and permit Kokomo to become more competitive against all-star teams from cities like South Bend and Crown Point, which already draw from one league and therefore one pool of players.

And while much of the conversation surrounding Championship Park's impact has centered on Kokomo's own leagues, Beatty also referenced Howard County's leagues (Russiaville, Northwestern, Greentown, Taylor Southeast).

He said Championship Park could "drastically impact the county programs, just having a facility like this."

"Naturally, all the kids are going to want to play baseball there," he said.

‘A great opportunity'

A major part of consolidation would be simply getting on the fields at Championship Park.

The complex is expected to fill on weekends with tournaments meant to provide the economic thrust needed to support the mini-community that will be Championship Park — including hotels, restaurants, retail and more.

It has been noted that Grand Park in Westfield is often sold out from mid-May to the end of July, with waiting lists of 50 to 100 teams each weekend. Those teams, without a place to play at Grand Park, could conceivably make their way north to Championship Park.

It’s the hope of many in Kokomo that weekdays will then be set aside for local youth sports.

While Deputy Mayor David Tharp said Thursday it “is still too preliminary to discuss any scheduling formats,” Common Council President Bob Hayes has said it “would be a great opportunity to have them play during the week.”

“We maybe need to look at helping out some of these leagues with some infrastructure development, but at the same time imagine the excitement of these kids getting to play on a diamond that’s just like any one in the nation, one of these major college or [Kokomo Municipal Stadium],” said Hayes in an interview.

“It’s going to be right here for these kids. I see more professional athletes coming out of this and an uptick in the interest of baseball.”

Council members have also discussed creating a committee that would meet with people like league presidents to explore their ideas and concerns.

‘A lot of questions'

Without consolidation, and likely even with a full or partial version of it, getting all of Kokomo’s youth teams onto Championship Park’s four youth fields could prove challenging, meaning existing parks and fields would still be utilized.

Even scenarios that include upper-level youth leagues playing at Championship Park while lower levels stay at city fields could strain the finances of local leagues still required to maintain their parks without the income generated by their most popular events.

Solutions and answers, say city officials, will be worked out as Championship Park's development progresses.

But those uncertainties, despite the requests for patience and assurances that the park will serve local youth, have sparked concerns and criticism.

Jenn Goad, who recently ended her stint as president of Kokomo Girls Softball, asked council members in late July to slow down the project’s approval process, saying “there are too many unknown variables of how this new facility will affect the children in our community.”

The council has since approved an amendment to the Kokomo Zoning Ordinance and Map for the project and measures related to a six-parcel rezoning and $9 million worth of bonds to finance the costs of constructing Championship Park’s fields.

Members are expected to approve second readings on the rezoning and the bonds during their meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in City Hall.

Goad, who mostly referenced scenarios that did not include consolidation, said the “four fields that are supposed to be shared by these five [baseball and softball] organizations are not enough to house our kids.”

While Goad acknowledged that Championship Park will be a “mecca” for local ballplayers, she pointed to the struggles experienced by existing parks and her worries that they will get left behind.

“There are a lot of questions surrounding this and we would like to have some answers. We want to know what’s going to happen to the current facilities. …. Our facilities are running down; we are having difficulty getting support and funds to fix our rapidly dilapidating fields,” she said, referencing three “catastrophic” floods in the last two years at the softball fields on North Berkley Road and the associated repair costs.

“What’s going to happen to our funds at each one of these organizations if we have to share time four days a week between five organizations? How are we supposed to pay for the upkeep at our current facilities?”

Goad — who said despite the depleting numbers in youth baseball, softball’s participation has increased — also expressed concerns that limited funds could exacerbate unsafe playing conditions for players at existing fields.

Leagues are currently tasked with supplying funds to maintain fields, concessions, press boxes, lighting and other features at city facilities.

“Right now, it doesn’t look like [Kokomo’s kids] are going to be taken care of,” said Goad.

Her father, Chuck Sosbe, a former youth baseball coach and an eight-year veteran umpire, had similar criticisms for the council.

“You’re saying that our youth people are going to be able to use these fields,” he said. “Well, how are we going to schedule games for, if you’re including softball, 10 fields into four? And of those four, we can’t even use them on the weekends.”

Sosbe said he understood the money Championship Park could bring to Kokomo but noted “if our youth fields would be consolidated and be built, we could host our own tournaments. We don’t have to have Grand Park north for us to do our own tournaments in the city of Kokomo if we had the facilities to do it with our own youth children.

“I think we need to look at what we can do for our own kids and not worry about what we can do for Grand Park.”

Tharp, in contrast, said “a lot of variables” will need to be solved as the project progresses, and pointed to an agreement the city entered into with the Kokomo School Corporation, which in July gave the city 10 acres of land on the Championship Park site.

In turn, the city agreed to “make it a priority” to allow the school each year to host at least one baseball tournament and one softball tournament on a weekend during the spring season.

The city will own the eight baseball/softball fields, which will be operated in-house or with an outside operator, according to city officials.

“What we have heard from the beginning when researching youth sports complexes is that there is a concern about building a facility for visitors versus building a facility for our children,” said Tharp.

“I think that we can have both of those kinds of conversations.”

An outside perspective

Northern Indiana Babe Ruth State Commissioner Dave Smith, who called travel baseball “the biggest thing destroying recreational baseball in the United States,” believes Championship Park has the potential to be good for Kokomo’s youth leagues.

Championship Park, he said, could “help them get that down to one league, it would get the best kids together at an early age playing." He also said it could help Kokomo return to the baseball powerhouse it once was at the state and Ohio Valley levels.

But, he emphasized, consolidation is vital.

“You’ve got four leagues who are playing just about every night of the week at their parks now. So picture that in a situation out there at the new facility if they don’t do something to combine those four leagues,” remarked Smith.

He said Championship Park also puts Kokomo into play as a potential host for state and regional tournaments and “also a possibility of being able to host a Cal Ripken World Series.”

Grand Park in Westfield, albeit much larger than Kokomo’s planned complex, has had no trouble attracting such high-profile tournaments and events. Westfield’s enormous complex was developed by the Henke Development Group, which is heading Championship Park.

But its impact on Westfield’s local youth leagues has been harder to pin down.

Ken Kocher, who heads Bullpen Tournaments, which handles Grand Park's baseball tournaments, told the Kokomo City Plan Commission: “We have built an unbelievable relationship with the city of Westfield and their little leagues.”

He said when Grand Park opened in 2014 the leagues, including softball, had roughly 600 kids and are now up to 1,200 to 1,400 kids.

“I think part of it is just having access. We have a nice deal with them. We treat them like our top partner,” said Kocher.

Emails sent to officials with Westfield’s youth sports leagues were not returned.

Smith, however, responded in an email, saying: “I am not going to dispute his comments but my only comment is that I would believe some of those kids do not live in Westfield. What I know is that Westfield Babe Ruth President at the time told us when we ask about putting state and regional tournaments down there that they did not get any time on the fields.”

An arrangement that does not allow local kids onto Championship Park fields could also open the door to even more players ditching Kokomo leagues for travel baseball as the industry plants its summer-time flag in Kokomo and develops relationships within the city.

But in general, said Smith, Championship Park presents Kokomo with a fresh opportunity to re-establish its place as a youth baseball hotbed, one that has kickstarted multiple professional ballplayers and numerous recent high-level college athletes.

"Yeah, there is a lot of good trickle-down effect to a facility like that," he said.