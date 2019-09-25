Full-time employees within Howard County government are set to receive 3% raises in 2020.
The planned raises include around 435 employees and are part of a 2020 budget that was formally adopted by council members this week.
“One of the things was, our budget was down some, the expenditures, I think the people – department heads, elected officials and the employees – all have really made a conscious effort to restrict their spending to just basically exactly what was needed,” said Howard County Council President Jim Papacek.
“They’ve looked for innovative ways to save money or make money for the county.”
Also receiving 3% raises will be Howard County’s elected officials and department heads.
This year, for instance, the county’s seven council members each make $10,700, while the three commissioners earn $24,000; their salaries will go up to $11,021 and $24,720, respectively.
This year’s raises follow 2% raises given to the majority of county employees in both 2018 and 2019, along with various bonuses and other raises in recent years that targeted employees like Howard County Sheriff’s Department merit deputies, corrections officers and dispatchers.
“The money was available to do it, and we wanted to reward the employees for all the efforts they have made not only last year but in the last few years,” said Papacek, also referencing the additional work taken on by various county employees as a result of its attrition program.
Overall, the council adopted a general fund budget worth roughly $23.9 million; the all-funds total comes to $52.1 million.
The 2019 budget, in comparison, was approved at around $22.9 million for the general fund and $53.3 million for all funds, according to Howard County Martha Lake.
Much of the discrepancy between 2019 and 2020 is because Community Corrections and work release grants are being altered to calendar-year grants and have not yet been approved, noted Lake.
“We really worked hard to protect the general fund, keep it at a very comfortable level as far as what we have in reserves, what we have carried over from year to year. I feel very comfortable with that,” said Papacek.
“I would say as long as the economy keeps going as is that I feel comfortable for next year with our funds.”
The news of Howard County’s raises, which overall will cost the county around $900,000, follows the Kokomo Common Council’s approval of 3% raises for non-contractual employees in city government.
The city’s raises do not include elected officials or appointed employees like department heads.
“It’s [about] retention, and when you have people that leave for retirement or whatever, you’ve got to be competitive to bring in new people that have the skill sets that you need,” said Common Council President Bob Hayes in a previous interview.
“And one of the ways is people are interested in your benefits and your wages. I think some of our positions, especially the ones that are technical-oriented, you have to look at them on an annual basis to see if they are competitive with other wages in their field.”
Fighting the opioid crisis
The Howard County Council on Tuesday also unanimously approved a new position within the Howard County Health Department, which local health officials say will help the county address its ongoing drug crisis.
“The primary function of the person filling the position will be to address the opioid abuse in the community, primarily distributing Narcan and [help] community partners address the impacts of the local opioid epidemic,” said Health Department Administrator Kent Weaver.
The latest available figures show that Howard County experienced eight drug-overdose deaths in the second quarter of 2019. That means 19 people died of overdoses through this year’s first half (one was a suicide).
That is four more than Howard County had this time in 2018; it is six fewer than in 2017, the deadliest year ever for overdose deaths in the county.
Of the first-half cases, six involved heroin and six involved fentanyl, a synthetic opioid approved to treat severe pain, even advanced cancer pain, that has become better known for its deadly role in spiking drugs like heroin.
Studies have found that four in five new heroin users started with prescription drugs, although not necessarily from their own prescriptions.
Narcan, the nasal-spray version of naloxone, has become a major tool on the front lines of the opioid crisis. Health department officials have for years promoted and distributed the life-saving resource and worked to provide education squashing harmful rumors about what it does.
The council approved payment totaling $48,071 for the position.
Weaver said the health department began billing insurance companies for the department’s services around three years ago, which has led to doubled revenues in the nursing department.
He said those funds will be used to pay for the new position.
Weaver explained that the position will also do lead risk assessments. Indiana has lowered acceptable lead limits, which the Howard County Health Department expects will “dramatically increase the case management that will result,” he noted.
“I think it’s great that we’re doing more in the area of health,” added Howard County Councilwoman Leslie Fatum.
“I’ve been concerned about our low rankings in term of the health of this county since before I came on the council. So I applaud any efforts.”
