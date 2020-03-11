Howard County is now on the list of Indiana counties with an individual who has tested positive for the new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
A Howard County Health Department media release confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon, saying the unidentified adult recently tested positive and is presently being hospitalized at an unknown location.
This is the 10th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Indiana, the others being in Johnson, Hendricks, Adams, Marion, Noble and Boone counties.
The release went on to say the county health department is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and other members of the medical community to identify any individuals or places the patient might have come into recent contact with, but officials did stress that they believe the risk to the general public is low.
“In conjunction with our local and state partners, we are fully engaged and are actively working to protect the health of the public,” county health department officer Dr. Don Zent stated in the release.
Community response
City and county officials also reiterated the same optimism as the county health department on Wednesday.
“We appreciate and applaud the precautionary measures of the Howard County Health Department and both hospitals as we address this recent development,” Mayor Tyler Moore stated in the release. “The City of Kokomo looks forward to working directly with each of these groups and the Howard County government to collectively mitigate the possible spread of the virus.”
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman echoed Moore’s sentiments, saying the health department has been working diligently for the last several weeks for such a moment as this.
“I am confident with the plans already in place, we are positioned to respond and handle this situation,” he noted. “We ask everyone to please be diligent and follow all recommendations and guidelines provided by local and state authorities going forward.”
But the potential impact of COVID-19 already has canceled, postponed or affected several events throughout the city and county, including concerts, school functions and community events.
One example of that was Kokomo’s “Meet the Mayor” event, which was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the Kokomo Senior Center. That event was later moved to an online-only format, with residents asking questions via a Facebook Live video format instead of a face-to-face encounter.
The reason for the adjustment, city officials noted, was to consider the “concern regarding the coronavirus and to divert any potential risk to residents who could be more vulnerable in this situation.”
Schools moving forward
And though COVID-19 appears to now be in the area, school officials throughout Howard County said they are taking every preventative measure to maintain the health of the county’s students.
Western Assistant Superintendent Mark DuBois said he has been working with a clinical coordinator on the COVID-19 concerns and also has been in constant contact with the county health department about updates or any measures the school can take.
One of the measures included the cancellation of the Howard County Music Festival, which was scheduled for Wednesday evening. The cancellation was a joint decision by the corporations involved in the show: Western, Taylor, Northwestern and Eastern.
According to a statement from the participating schools, a hospital employee who was in proximity to the patient was present at Tuesday’s rehearsal for the show, and organizers wanted to take all necessary precautions.
“For guidance, we contacted the [state health department] and spoke with Dr. Dan Rusyniak,” the statement read. “Given the information, he did not find it necessary for the schools to take any further measures at this time other than the precautionary measures we currently have in place. We will continue to work with our local and state health officials to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
DuBois said the school is taking everything into consideration and monitoring things closely as the situation progresses.
A recent letter from March 10 again stressed important Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about hand washing and protective measures. The letter also addressed spring break travel concerns.
“If any student or staff member travels to areas where COVID-19 is spreading we ask that all efforts be made to use proper preventative measures to reduce illness, and that if any symptoms arise, please seek medical attention before returning to school,” the corporation said in the letter.
DuBois said sanitization efforts have been increased throughout the school system too.
Classrooms, doorknobs, desktops and high traffic areas are all seeing increased attention. Buses are also a focal point of cleaning efforts.
“We’re wiping down handrails and bus seats after each route, so they’re getting wiped down four times a day,” he said.
Over at Taylor School Corp., Superintendent Chris Smith said the corporation is working with officials to create their own plan for combating COVID-19.
“TCSC is and will continue to work with the HCHD, ISDH, and Indiana Department of Education with concerns of COVID-19,” he said. “Our district is working on a plan for students and staff if at such time we have a positive case of COVID-19.”
At the March 9 school board meeting, Smith said if the school would need to close for a period of time, the school would likely shift to e-learning.
At Eastern Schools, Superintendent Keith Richie sent a letter home to parents to inform them on steps the school is taking to help keep kids healthy.
Elementary students have been given instructions on proper hand washing and morning announcements and are emphasizing extra care should be taken before lunch and when students use the restroom.
In the middle and high schools, custodians and staff in both buildings are sanitizing high-use areas such as doorknobs, pencil sharpeners and all restroom fixtures.
According to the letter, school buses are also subject to “increased sanitation and all off-campus travel such as field trips and sporting events are being scrutinized.”
The letter also suggests help at home by getting students in the habit or cleaning of high-touch technology such as their iPads and personal devices. Backpacks and outerwear could also need increased attention.
And much like other school systems, Northwestern School Corp. is also closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, sending a letter home to parents and also posting it on the school’s website.
“Outbreaks are always troublesome and we realize that parents and students might be nervous about this virus and its potential effect on our schools and communities,” the corporation said in the letter. “Be assured that we are aware of these concerns and are proactively working to ensure our schools are safe, clean working environments for all students and staff.”
Kokomo School Corp. Communication Director Dave Barnes confirmed the corporation is taking measures that school staff is trained and keeping parents informed.{div}“Kokomo School Corporation trained staff today ... on precautionary measures and strategies to ensure continuity of education,” he said. “Kokomo School Corporation families will receive similar correspondence Thursday, March 12, including a letter, as well as additional information and resources on a corporation-hosted webpage.”{/div} {div} {/div} {div}On the college level, all Indiana University campuses — including IU Kokomo — have suspended face-to-face classroom teaching in wake of the spread of COVID-19, with the policy taking effect from March 23 – April 5.{/div}The university is also stopping the scheduling of large events, which is deemed to be 100 or more people.
At Ivy Tech Community College, President Sue Ellspermann released information online on precautions the college is taking.
All international and out-of-state travel through or on behalf of the college is suspended for all students, faculty, and staff until further notice, and out-of-state travel, except to adjacent states, is suspended for faculty and staff as well.
Gatherings or meetings with less than 100 participants may still proceed, but the use of caution when planning is encouraged. Gatherings or meetings of greater than 100 participants will need to seek approval, and it is suggested that they are postponed or converted to Zoom whenever possible, Ellspermann noted.
Commencement ceremonies are still planned as scheduled at this time.
Safety measures
There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19, but local health officials maintain that the risk of contracting the illness is relatively low if common sense safety precautions are used.
The health department notes that COVID-19 is often spread through respiratory droplets released when a person coughs or sneezes or through close personal contact, such as shaking hands or touching a surface contaminated with the virus.
So in order to prevent the spread of the illness, health officials encourage everyone to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if a sink isn’t available.
People should also always cover a sneeze or cough with a tissue, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and practice social distancing — such as avoiding large events where lots of people would gather and standing a few feet away from people who may be sick.
And if you believe you or someone you know might have symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, high fever and shortness of breath, you are urged to contact your physician immediately.
For additional information and the latest information about COVID-19 in Indiana, visit ISDH’s website at https://www.in.gov/isdh/COVID19.
