While the Wuhan coronavirus has grabbed headlines and sparked fear across the globe, Howard County officials say it’s something much more common – influenza – that should be receiving attention in the local area and across the state.
Information distributed Thursday by the Howard County Health Department attempted to redirect attention from the coronavirus – now deemed an international emergency – to what has become a notable amount of local influenza cases.
The coronavirus, which has killed 170 people in China and since spread to at least 18 countries, is worth keeping an eye on, say local officials, but it’s the influenza virus that has already impacted Hoosier lives.
“There are no confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus in Indiana at this time. There are, however, a large number of cases of seasonal influenza occurring locally,” said Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman in a joint statement.
“While we will continue to closely monitor the situation with coronavirus and keep you informed as updates become available, we encourage you to follow [recommendations] to help keep our community safe from seasonal influenza.”
Jennifer Sexton, Howard County’s public health nursing division manager, told the Tribune that while seasonal influenza is not reportable – outside of deaths – trends seem to show that Howard County is experiencing more cases than previous years.
The health department receives much of its information about influenza and its local reach from facilities across Howard County, she noted.
“It’s hard to tell because, again, it’s not reportable,” she said, before noting that “anecdotally, it feels that way as we’re talking to folks who are experiencing it, and we’re experiencing it a little bit within our own families and things.”
The Indiana State Department of Health says there have been 38 influenza-associated deaths in the state this season. Sexton said there have been fewer than five deaths in Howard County, the most specific she is legally allowed to get when discussing influenza-related deaths.
More than 110 Indiana residents died from influenza-associated illnesses – high-risk complications include pneumonia – during the 2018-2019 flu season.
The highest-risk segments include pregnant women, young children, people with chronic illnesses, those who are immunocompromised and the elderly, according to the Howard County Health Department.
Howard County Health Officer Don Zent, meanwhile, noted that in the 5-to-24 age group nearly 50% of outpatient visits during the ongoing influenza season have related to influenza-like illness.
Annual flu seasons typically start around October and continue through May, and health officials encourage receiving a vaccine each year to protect against influenza and its varying strains.
Sexton said the health department wants to make clear to residents that while the coronavirus is a global story certainly worth attention it’s important to not lose sight of how risky influenza is and always has been.
Often, the uniqueness of a new virus grabs hold of the national and international spotlights, while concerns about the flu fly under the radar – sometimes with fatal consequences. The flu is always around, people think, without recognizing its outsized influence – and danger – on Americans’ health.
“We really want to have the focus remain on seasonal influenza at this time. While we continue to monitor closely with the state and of course the federal government, as well as agencies across the world that are looking at [coronavirus], we do need to remember that we still have seasonal influenza occurring and we need to do the things we can do for that,” noted Sexton.
“At this time, there is no vaccine for novel coronavirus, but we have a vaccine for seasonal flu. We have a way to protect against it, so let’s take the opportunity to do that while we can.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that while “risk to individuals is dependent on exposure,” the immediate health risk from the coronavirus for the general American immediate public is “considered low.”
CNN reported Thursday that while Americans are buying surgical masks at a past faster than retailers can stock them – and while scares have received frenzied media coverage in recent days – the influenza virus is on pace to have one of its worst seasons in a decade in the United States.
The news agency cited data from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases when reporting that at least 140,000 people have been hospitalized with flu-related complications; the virus has killed more than 8,200 people this season and infected 15 million Americans.
With that said, attention has been heaped on the coronavirus, like on Thursday when, for the first time in the U.S., the new virus from China has spread from one person to another.
The latest case — the sixth in the country — is the husband of a Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from the epicenter of an outbreak in China. There have been previous cases in China and elsewhere of the virus spreading between people in a household or workplace.
The other five U.S. cases were travelers who developed the respiratory illness after returning to the U.S. from China. The latest patient had not been in China.
The Chicago woman came back from the central China city of Wuhan on Jan. 13, then last week went to a hospital with symptoms and was diagnosed with the viral illness. She and her husband, both in their 60s, are hospitalized. Neither have been identified.
One case involved a woman who was isolated in Porter County after developing symptoms following a trip to China.
“It hasn’t been confirmed,” Porter County Health Department Administrator Letty Zepeda told the IndyStar Wednesday. “It could be just flu. ... Everyone seems to be afraid of coronavirus when it’s the influenza that has been a bigger issue in our country.”
Nonetheless, it once again sparked fear Thursday when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak, sparked in China and since exported to more than a dozen countries, as a global emergency after the number of cases spiked tenfold in a week.
China first informed WHO about cases of the new virus in late December. To date, China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths. Eighteen other countries have since reported cases, as scientists race to understand how exactly the virus is spreading and how severe it is.
Experts say there is significant evidence the virus is spreading among people in China and have noted with concern several instances in other countries – including the United States, France, Japan, Germany, Canada and Vietnam – where there have also been isolated cases of human-to-human transmission.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.