Howard County’s clerk was given oversight this week over the local voter registration office after requesting a change she believes will “make people accountable.”

The move comes during a tumultuous year for the office, which has fallen under scrutiny both publicly and privately for incidents involving the improper approval of a Kokomo businessman’s registration and a failure to meet state deadlines related to voter statuses.

Voter registration, which has a bipartisan staff of two full-time and two part-time workers, will now be supervised by Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart, who sought the organizational shakeup during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

Leadership from the local Republican and Democratic parties OK’d Stewart’s proposal in emails to the clerk on Monday; it was later approved by the county’s three commissioners.

“I believe to keep accountability in the office and keep the office running according to state law and reduce the issues that come up in the office, being under the clerk would help to reduce office and employee issues that may arise,” said Stewart.

Howard County now falls in line with 83 other Indiana counties with voter registration offices overseen by the county clerk. A state law passed in 2011 allows the setup.

Howard County’s Voter Registration office was previously “under the parties,” explained Stewart. Party chairs would appoint separate co-department-heads, who would then select their own part-time employee.

All employees are hired as county employees.

Stewart said she will maintain voter registration’s bipartisan arrangement by asking the appropriate party head for candidate suggestions when Democratic or Republican positions open up.

The office completes tasks like handling new registrations, address and name changes, and record maintenance. It is located in the courthouse, on the opposite side of the first floor from the clerk’s office.

Commissioner Paul Wyman, meanwhile, said the change will create “a higher level of accountability.”

“It’s an important function, and it needs oversight,” noted Wyman.

In an email to Stewart, Howard County Republican Party Chairwoman Jamie Bolser said: “I believe this will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the office to have one person ultimately responsible for the duties of voter registration.”

Stewart said she began thinking about the potential for change during her previous tenure as chief deputy clerk and has since “gone back and forth with it.” She is in the midst of her first year as clerk after being elected in November 2018.

It was after what Stewart called “a couple situations” this year the idea of increased oversight became a priority.

One of those incidents involved an improper voter-registration approval for Kokomo businessman Allen Wilson – a blunder that opened the door to a months-long controversy.

In that case, a voter registration worker approved Wilson to vote this spring despite the fact he had filed with his business address and not his legally required residential address.

The failure to properly vet Wilson’s registration – he said using his business address was an honest mistake since, as a Kokomo resident, he had no motivation to mislead the office prior to the municipal primary – led to significant public embarrassment for the office.

“That just bothered me,” said Stewart, who also bemoaned “not having the authority to … discipline” before Monday’s decision despite the fact her office and voter registration already worked closely together, especially during election season.

“The election is very important to me and keeping the integrity in the election is of utmost importance. And voter registration plays a big part of that because the voters rely on the Voter Registration office to maintain their voter registration to a high standard. And so when that’s not done or when a situation like the Allen Wilson situation comes up, voters tend to question.”

A previously private incident that also drew Stewart’s ire involved the state’s 2019 voter maintenance mailing project.

Indiana’s maintenance initiatives, it’s worth noting, have been criticized in past years for too aggressively purging Hoosiers from voting rolls.

This year’s maintenance project, explained Stewart, involved the state mailing postcards to every voter in Indiana. When postcards were sent back indicating address changes or an undeliverable status, the state put them into county-specific “hoppers.”

Typically, voters who are not reached with the state’s first postcard are sent a second postcard to the forwarding address on file with the U.S. Postal Service, according to the state’s website.

This year, voters had until July 27 to confirm or update their voter information; if they did not respond their voter registration status was changed to inactive. Inactive voters can still cast a ballot in this fall’s general election, after which they will be reclassified as active.

Stewart described hoppers as a tool on the statewide voter-registration system where the state uploads information and allows local government access.

Registrations completed at the BMV, for instance, are placed in a specific hopper, while other information, like the postcards, is put in separate hoppers.

And that is where problems arose for Howard County’s Voter Registration office.

“They gave each county a deadline to meet. So during that time frame, there was a little bit of time that we didn’t meet some of the deadlines,” said Stewart.

She noted the state “wanted some of the hoppers because … if you inactivate some voters, then you can go in and work and do your research on them.”

“But they had certain areas of this project locked down, to where once it was locked down you could not work that hopper. So … if a voter was left in that hopper, that hopper’s not going to be unlocked until after the election.”

Stewart said the Voter Registration office was not verifying voter information fast enough to meet those deadlines, prompting an email and a phone call from state officials.

She claimed the issue will not keep anyone from voting in the upcoming general election but could cause some to cast a provisional ballot, which is then subject to approval by the Howard County Election Board.

“Possibly. I’m not saying it will, but possibly,” noted Stewart.

Stewart also said the oversight adjustment will not eliminate or change any voter registration office positions.

