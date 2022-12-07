A handful of local organizations on the frontline of fighting drug addiction and the opioid epidemic will be the recipients of the county’s opioid settlement money.
The Howard County Commissioners on Monday approved on a 2-0 vote a resolution allocating the first two years (2022 and 2023) worth of opioid settlement money to five local organizations.
County government is set to receive the first batch of settlement money this week. According to an updated estimate provided by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, the amount this year will be $873,168. In 2023, the county will receive $109,394.
Through 2038, county government is expected to receive a total of $4.3 million in settlement money; the city of Kokomo will receive nearly $132,000 this year and $655,420 in total, according to the attorney general estimates. The city has yet to publicly announce how it will spend its money. Payments to localities will be made annually.
The organizations and their share of the first two years of county settlement money is as follows:
- Turning Point - A System of Care, 63%.
- Howard County Drug Free Task Force, 13%
- Valley of Grace, 8%
- Gilead House, 8%
- Family Service Association of Howard County, 8%
Commissioner Paul Wyman, R-District 1, abstained from voting as he is board president of Turning Point.
“Each one of those organizations have been directly involved with us over the years in the fight against this opioid epidemic,” Wyman said. “We’re confident in the work that they do.”
At the end of the two-year period, or sooner if the commissioners deem it necessary, distributions to the organizations will be subject to review and/or renewal, according to the resolution.
The distribution of settlement money comes nine months after it was announced by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.
Rokita said in February he expected the disbursements to happen in the second quarter of 2022. His office’s website dedicated to opioid litigation later said it expected to disburse the funds in the fall, but the Indianapolis Star reported last week that local governments have not yet received their share of the settlement.
Shortly after the Indy Star’s article, officials with the attorney general’s office and the State Budget Agency said disbursements would be going out by the end of this week.
The state of Indiana and all of its cities, towns and counties are set to receive $507 million from the national settlement with drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and national distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen.
The majority of the funds — 70%, half of which goes to the state and the other half to local governments — is designated for opioid abatement efforts. The other 30%, also split evenly, can be spent however government officials choose.
Wyman said Monday, though, that the commissioners felt it was “inappropriate” to spend the settlement money on anything other than to help those in need, so the board is committing 100% of its settlement money toward addiction abatement.
