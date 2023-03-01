For ENGIE, a French energy company, the old proverb “third time’s the charm” turned out to be true.
The Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve the company’s special exception permit request to operate a “power generation facility” east of the town of Greentown. The permit is necessary for the company to operate a 1,800-acre commercial solar farm, dubbed Emerald Green Solar, on land zoned agriculture.
Board members Michael Schroeder, Russell Hopkins and Greg Tipton were the “yes,” votes, while Richard Byrum and Mike Imbler voted “no.”
Tuesday’s approval by the five-person board came after a more than two-hour hearing that saw several people for or against the project speak. It was the third time in a year and half the BZA voted on this special exception permit request from ENGIE. The board rejected the request the previous two times by a 3-2 vote.
Tom Schoder, developer for Emerald Green Solar, told the Tribune after the meeting that the company was “very appreciative” of the BZA’s approval.
“We’re looking forward to developing a long-term, prosperous relationship with Howard County, and we’re excited about the idea of a partnership with the county,” he said.
The granting of the special exception permit is just the first step of a multistep process before the solar farm can begin operations. The company now must work with the county to get drainage approval, road use approval, stormwater plan approval, decommissioning plan approval and economic development agreement approval.
However, there is a real possibility opponents of the projects will appeal the BZA’s decision in court.
Some of the most prominent in opposition have recently hired attorney Jason Kuchmay, of Fort Wayne law firm Snyder Morgan Federoff & Kuchmay, to represent them.
When asked by the Tribune if there was a plan to appeal the BZA’s approval, Brad Semon, one of the more prominent remonstrators who hired Kuchmay, said the opposition was still mulling the decision.
“Right now we don’t want to make any decisions,” Semon said. “We’ve got to discuss this with everyone.”
The opposition has 30 days from the BZA’s decision to formally file an appeal with a local court.
THE PROJECT
According to ENGIE, the solar project would occupy a little more than 1,800 acres of land just east of Greentown — though the company says the total area covered with solar panels will be roughly 1,300 acres — and generate 200 megawatts of electricity. That’s enough electricity to power approximately 32,000 homes a year.
The setback from residential property lines of non-participating property owners would be 300 feet, an increase from the 200 feet the company proposed in 2021. A non-barbed wire fence and vegetative buffer will be placed on the project’s boundaries, and pollinator plants will be placed in the areas surrounding the solar panels. Gravel access roads will also be constructed within the project area.
According to ENGIE, the project would generate at least $55 million in tax revenue for Howard County over the life of the project, which is expected to be 30 years; create 250 to 300 construction jobs during the installing of the panels; and would result in more than $50 million in total lease payouts to participating landowners over the life of the project.
To make sure the project is dismantled after it runs its course, Schoder said the company would post a surety bond for 125% the cost of decommissioning. That decommission cost would also be reassessed by an independent engineer every five years, and the company premiums will be adjusted as needed.
Schoder said ENGIE chose the area just east of Greentown because of its proximity to the Duke Energy Greentown Substation that will make it easy for the company to send the electricity produced by the solar panels to the grid.
FOR AND AGAINST
Comments made Tuesday from those either in favor or against Emerald Green Solar were very similar to the comments made the last two times the county BZA heard the request. One issue in particular — whether or not the development would negatively impact nearby property values — was brought up repeatedly by those who spoke during public comment.
Many proponents of the project pointed to its tax revenue benefits and their desire for Howard County to participate in the growing renewable energy market. Some of the participating landowners spoke Tuesday in support of the project stating that the lease payments would help diversify their income.
The project’s opponents largely argued that the project would negatively impact neighboring property values.
Kuchmay, representing “a number” of property owners who live near the planned solar farm and the local group Howard County Citizens Against Big Solar, spoke Tuesday. He argued that ENGIE did not adequately prove their project would not be “injurious to the public health, safety, morals and welfare of the community.”
“I don’t think we need a fancy study to confirm what’s obvious: people don’t want to live next door to a utility,” Kuchmay said. “People don’t want to look out their window and stare at thousands and thousands of solar panels. Individuals move to the country for a reason, and if you list your house and live near solar, and no one wants to view your home or no one wants to make an offer, you better believe that affects your value. You have no market. That is what’s happening in this county and other counties in Indiana.”
ENGIE countered that claim with their own commissioned study conducted by Kirkland Appraisals that concluded a number of commercial solar farm projects in Indiana and other states did not have a negative impact on neighboring property values in rural areas. Some negative impacts were seen when commercial solar farms were installed in urban, high-density areas.
