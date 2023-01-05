The Howard County Commissioners have a new board president for the first time in years.
Commissioner Brad Bray, R-District 3, was unanimously elected by the commissioners Monday to serve as the board president, and Commissioner Jack Dodd, R-District 2, as vice president in 2023. As president, Bray will lead meetings, with Dodd taking over if Bray can’t attend a meeting for whatever reason.
The board also choose Dodd and former Commissioner Paul Wyman to represent Howard County on the committee of the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council.
The NCIRPC is a nonprofit agency serving the communities throughout Cass, Clinton, Fulton, Howard, Miami and Tipton counties. The agency aims to “serve local communities with the purpose of building stronger local communities and regional economies by enhancing the quality of life throughout the region,” according to its website.
Recently, the NCIRPC was the agency that drafted and submitted the region’s READI grant proposal, which ended up landing $30 million in funds to go toward various projects across the six county area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.