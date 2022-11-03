For the second year in a row, Howard County government employees will receive a 5% pay raise.
The Howard County Council last week unanimously approved its 2023 budget, which includes a 5% pay raise for all county employees except for those who receive state-mandated raises, as well as an additional court reporter for the Magistrate and more.
County Council President Martha Lake, R-At-large, said she felt “very good” about the budget.
“I feel good that we can provide the 5% raises,” Lake said. “It’s really helped to get the COVID money … That made budgeting this year so much easier. ”
Lake said her main worry moving forward is expenses related to the Howard County Jail. The county’s LIT special purpose fund, which covers jail-related expenses, has been over budgeted in recent years and has required the County Council in the recent past to make transfers from other funds to cover the shortfalls.
For 2023, the fund came close to $3 million over expected revenues. The County Council was able to cut that down by about half by cutting some fat on budget lines and transferring about $700,000 in jail expenses from the LIT special purpose fund to the general fund.
Lake and some County Council members have been meeting with Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher to figure out a way to make the LIT special purpose fund as self-sufficient as possible.
One avenue the County Council just got the legal OK to do is using part of the cash balance in the county’s LIT public safety fund, which largely covers 911 dispatch expenses, and using it to cover jail-related expenses. Early next year, Lake said the County Council plans on reimbursing, so to speak, the $700K the general fund absorbed using LIT public safety fund money.
Lake stressed, though, that she believes transferring to the general fund is not something the council wants to make a habit of doing.
“We’re looking at the jail budget and seeing what we can do and trying not to put expenses in the general fund because that could eat the general fund in a short time,” Lake said. “We’re trying to protect that general fund, but at the same time we have to be able to fund that jail.”
5% pay raise
Due to high inflation and a hot job market, many employers are facing pressure to raise wages. Howard County government is no different.
Traditionally, the county government’s wages are lower compared to the private sector.
With two straight years of 5% raises, the county has closed wage gaps. The two 5% raises are possible largely thanks to the flush of federal COVID relief money from the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan that has allowed the county to pay and complete much quicker a number of projects that otherwise would have taken years and be paid with local money.
The county has also raised wages through its attrition program, which gives department heads and elected officials the ability to eliminate positions once they have been vacated and use a portion of the former employee’s salary to give raises to others in the department who now may have more responsibility.
“If you think about it, between the attrition, the two years at 5%, we’ve really come a long way with getting our employees closer to that market rate, and in some cases, above thankfully,” Commissioner Paul Wyman, R-District 1, said.
Both Wyman and Lake said, though, they expect any possible across-the-board raises approved for 2024 to be less than 5%, most likely between 2-3%.
Additional magistrate court reporter
In 2019, Howard County hired Cheyenne Shepherd to lead the county’s first magistrate court in hopes to elevate the county’s heavily stressed court and overpopulated county jail.
Shepherd’s job is to conduct initial hearings within 24 hours for those arrested. That allows them to move more quickly through the court system and possibly be released on work release, etc., rather than incarcerated in the county jail. Before, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for those arrested to wait a week or two before their initial hearing.
While the state of Indiana covers the magistrate’s salary, the county picked up the tab for the judge’s sole court reporter position.
Just having one court reporter, though, has caused issues, specifically when the court reporter is sick or on vacation.
When that happens, Shepherd said she has to temporarily borrow a court reporter from one of the county’s five other courts, which inconveniences those other courts. The other courts are essentially then also a person down.
Shepherd described at a County Council September budget work session a recent situation where her court reporter went on vacation and she had to borrow a court reporter as an “absolute disaster.”
“The goal is for me to be handling cases from other courts and them to be handling cases at the same time because, obviously, we can double what we can do,” she said. “The problem is my assistant right now carries a load as heavy as anyone in the courthouse. She can’t do it anymore.”
To help abate that issue moving forward, the County Council approved an additional court reporter position for the magistrate.
Not only, Shepherd explained, would a second court reporter be able to cover if the other court reporter is off work, it would also allow the court to expand its responsibility and handle more casework from the county’s other courts.
The County Council’s decision to bolster staffing in the magistrate court comes a year after they approved the use of ARP money to pay the salaries of an additional deputy prosecutor and public defender to work exclusively in the magistrate court to more quickly hold pre-trial hearings.
