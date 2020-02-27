By the end of the year, Howard County will have a new morgue.
The Howard County Council gave unanimous approval Tuesday night for the funding of a roughly 1,600-square-foot morgue, to be built as an addition to the north side of the county Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St.
The addition, which includes a vehicle sallyport, exam room, coolers and storage, will allow the coroner’s office to operate its own space. Currently, the office uses the morgue at Community Howard Regional Health. Both spaces – at roughly 200 square feet – and privacy for criminal investigations are limited at the hospital, causing the office to sometimes have to reach out to other counties with requests to temporarily borrow morgue space, which comes with its own headaches: increased transportation costs and Coroner Steve Seele’s absence from Howard County, among others.
The new facility will be able to store 10-12 bodies in a cooler room, rather than drawers, Seele said, and will be much more convenient to access since the Coroner’s office is based out of the Government Building.
The increased space will better allow the office to handle the more than 200 death investigations the office completes each year. That number has doubled since Seele was a chief deputy coroner for the county in the 1990s.
“This is going to help tremendously,” Seele said of the new morgue after the council meeting.
The new morgue is just one part of a $1.15 million project the council approved Tuesday.
The other parts include renovating the Community Corrections department in the Howard County Courthouse; moving part of the Prosecutor’s Office from the courthouse to the county’s Administration Center; relocating the Plan Commission offices from the Government Building to the main level of the Administration Center; and moving the Coroner’s Office to where the current Plan Commision offices are now.
All the relocations include installing new carpet tile, VCT tile, painting the walls and replacing room signage.
County Commissioner Paul Wyman said the relocations will help streamline county operations and fulfill a years-long request by Prosecutor Mark McCann to move most of his office out of the courthouse and to the fourth floor of the Administration Center.
“He and his folks are, obviously, prosecuting a lot of the people that come into the courthouse on a daily basis, and oftentimes they’re running into one another,” Wyman said.
The relocation and morgue projects are primarily being paid with riverboat tax money the county receives from the casinos. So far, the county has stashed away $700,000 of riverboat money and expects another $200,000 this year. The other $215,000 will come out of the county’s General Fund. The hope, county officials say, is the entire project will be completed within the next six months.
Honoring Stout
Tuesday’s county council meeting was the first one after the death of former Councilman Jeff Stout.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, council President Jim Papacek took a few minutes to honor the life and public service of Stout, a man Papacek served on the council with for two decades.
While Papacek was reading his prepared remarks, many council and audience members fought back tears. Some were more successful than others. Even at the end of the one-hour meeting, some were still wiping away tears.
“Some say everyone is expendable, but Jeff comes as close to anyone I’ve ever known as being irreplaceable,” Papacek said. “This seat here will one day be filled, but there will never be a person who filled it like Jeff Stout did.”
