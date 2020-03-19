Howard County is declaring a public health emergency and ordering non-essential businesses to close, effective 5 p.m. Friday.
The county commissioners passed an emergency ordinance late Wednesday declaring that a public health emergency exists in Howard County due to COVID-19.
The ordinance has put Howard County on an Orange travel alert, permitting only essential travel, such as to and from work, to medical care, for food, groceries, medication and other essential goods and services.
Per the ordinance, all other "non-essential" businesses are ordered to remain closed for two weeks, starting 5 p.m. Friday.
"Critical essential businesses" are to remain open. Examples of critical essential businesses, as defined by the ordinance, include, but are not limited to:
- Essential city of Kokomo and Howard County government service offices
- Grocery stores
- Funeral homes
- All health care service providers including doctor offices, hospitals, pharmacies, and therapy establishments
- Banks, lending institutions, and all other related businesses
- Gas stations and auto repair businesses
- Convenience stores
- “Dollar” stores
- Daycare facilities
- Restaurants and bars offering carry out, delivery, and drive-up only
- Utility and trash services
- Airports
- Postal services, Fed Ex, and UPS
- Veterinarian clinics
- Home improvement/hardware stores
- Hotels and motels
- Laundromats
- Public and private transportation including Spirit of Kokomo
- Agricultural operations and pet stores
- Legal services
- Social service agencies such as Rescue Mission, Bona Vista, CAM, and Salvation Army
The restrictions, the ordinance notes, can be revisited as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds.
