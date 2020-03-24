The Howard County Election Board is encouraging voters to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election.
In-person voting for the primary election – which was moved to June 2 by Gov. Holcomb – will still be available as of Monday, but due to COVID-19, the county’s election board is recommending residents vote via mail.
The Election Board is already working with nursing homes and assisted living facilities to sign up residents for voting by mail, according to a Monday press release from the board.
Residents who want to vote via mail have to apply for it. One can get an application by calling the county’s Election Room at 765-614-3220 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon-Fri. The last day to request an mail ballot is by 11:50 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
Due to the change in the primary election date, there are updated deadlines regarding registration and early voting days. The updates are:
- : Residents who wish to vote in the primary election now have until Monday, May 4 to register. One can register to vote online at Indianavoters.com or in person at the county Voter Registration office, room 104B in the first floor of the courthouse.
- Early, in-person voting will begin on Tuesday, May 5 and last until May 29 at the Howard County Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St. The building will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday. There will be other locations open for early voting but dates and times have yet to finalized due to the change of the primary election date.
- Begins Thursday, May 14. The election board encourages voting by mail. But, if necessary, the Traveling Board can go to a residence, or wherever one is confined, and bring a ballot.
Will now be May 23 and May 30. The Government Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the seven other vote centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. those days.
- will be June 1. The Government Center is the only location open this day and will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
- All locations will be open the usual 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 2.
