It’s full steam ahead for the Howard County 4-H Fair.
Following a pilgrimage to the Howard County Fairgrounds for fireworks on Saturday, many area residents may wonder what is planned for the upcoming fair and its 75th anniversary.
This week will kick off Tuesday with 4-H events such as mini 4-H projects and wearable art and consumer clothing. More 4-H projects and shows will follow through July 18.
An updated schedule of this week's 4-H events can be found at the Purdue Extension Office of Howard County’s website by visiting extension.purdue.edu/Howard/article/30914.
While originally scheduled to take place if the county was in Stage 5 of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair will take place under Stage 4.5. The half-stage was announced by the governor July 1.
“The way we understand it for fairs … is 50% capacity in the building and outside, we’re like a Stage 5,” Concessionaire Manager Jay Freeman said.
Many precautions were already put into place to increase safety this week and during fair week for the 4-Hers.
The 4-Hers, staff and volunteers will all be required to wear a mask at any event they participate in.
Despite the small hiccup in numerical stages, no changes in precautions will be made to the plan.
The commercial 4-H building has had an aisle taken out to create 20-foot aisle and traffic flow will be limited to one direction, coming in the south end and going out the north end, so that there isn’t as much mingling.
When it comes to building projects, there will be a single entrance and single exit. Everyone who enters will be asked to provide their name, phone number and ZIP Code to keep track of who has visited the fair.
To allow for family groups to watch the 4-H shows together, seating will be sectioned into 10-foot windows of space with a 6-foot aisle.
While not required, it is encouraged that those attending the fair practice safe social distancing and wear masks.
The Midway, entertainment, rides and more will open on Monday, July 13.
In line with keeping the fair as normal as possible, Howard County 4-H Fair Committee Chairman Kurt Waddelow said in a June 5 interview, the show goes on.
Attendees will still be able to enjoy their favorite fair foods such as elephant ears and fried Oreos while seeking thrills on a multitude of rides.
“We want the fair to bring some normalcy for the kids,” Waddelow said. “The kids have been so discouraged anyway with everything going on. We have to keep these kids motivated because it’s all about them. They’re the most important thing, they’re the future.”
For a schedule for the fair, visit www.howardcofair.com/2020-schedule.
