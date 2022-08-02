The Howard County Republican Party will hold a caucus Aug. 11 to fill an empty County Council seat left by the resignation of Jamie Bolser.
The caucus will be held at 6 p.m. at the Republican Headquarters, 1500 N. Reed Road, to choose a new County Council member for District 2, which covers the southwest portion of the county.
Any person interested in filling this vacancy should file their Declaration of Candidacy with Jennifer Jack, the local party chairwoman, no later than 72 hours prior to the caucus.
Bolser's resignation was effective July 31. She is leaving Howard County to take a job at Richmond Community Schools.
“I wish Jamie well in her new endeavors and thank her for the many years of steadfast service to Howard County. She will be greatly missed,” Jack said in a statement.
