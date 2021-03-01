One of Howard County’s main county government buildings is now named after one of the community's most well-known and beloved figures.
County commissioners Monday unanimously approved a resolution renaming the Howard County Government Center, located at 120 E. Mulberry St., as the Jeff Stout Government Center, effectively immediately.
Stout died Feb. 7, 2020, from complications of a massive stroke he suffered a week earlier. He was the co-owner of Cone Palace, owner and partner in several local funeral homes, a county councilman, a Russiaville firefighter and served as the county coroner from 1991-2000. More than 1,000 people attended his funeral.
He was also a good friend to many in the county — a lot of whom were experiencing a great deal of grief in saying goodbye to their loved one when they met Stout for the first time.
“His smile and love was infectious,” Commissioner Paul Wyman said, holding back tears. “It impacted people throughout our community. And to this moment and to this day, it’s still hard to believe that he’s gone, but there’s no doubt if there’s ever been anybody in our community whose legacy lives on, it’s Jeff Stout. He will forever have an impact and legacy in this community.”
A handful of people spoke about Stout and what he meant to them, including current commissioner and Stout's former co-worker in the coroner's office and friend Brady Bray, whose short speech was nearly inaudible as tried and failed to hold back tears.
"I just miss him a lot," Bray said.
The Stout family was also in attendance.
Stout’s younger brother, Marty, spoke on behalf of the family, thanking the commissioners for their recognition and noting that Jeff Stout would be proud of how his children have “stepped up to the plate” to help run the funeral home business.
“It’s an amazing thing to know that your older brother would’ve been there for me, for each one of you,” Marty Stout said. “He proved it over and over again in this community. He, quite literally, gave his life for that. So we’re going to teach the boys a little more balance than that, but just the same amount of responsibility. People of Howard County, he loved you all … ”
A renaming ceremony will be held at a later date.
