All Howard County government buildings are now closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19, the Howard County Commissioners announced Tuesday evening.
Buildings closed include:
- Howard County Courthouse
- Howard County Government Center
- Howard County Administration Center
- Howard County Criminal Justice Center Administration offices
- Kinsey Youth Center
- Howard County work release facility
- Howard County Emergency Management facility
In addition, the county's Circuit and Superior courts have formally requested the Indiana Supreme Court to declare that an emergency exists and to issue an order directing and allowing the courts to:
- Limit spectators in the courtrooms to provide for adequate social distancing
- Delay all criminal and civil jury trials until past April 17, 2020
- Suspend all civil proceedings except those that are emergencies or urgent in nature, including protective order hearings, emergency CHINS proceedings, JD and JC detention hearings and certain emergency custody and parenting time motions.
The courts is also requesting approval to conduct all hearings involving incarcerated persons by video conferencing.
Members of the public can call 765-456-2204 for all inquiries involving marriage licenses, child support payments, bonds and protective orders.
