Last month, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced recipients for its Community Crossings Matching Grant program, including two local governments.
Howard County and the town of Greentown were awarded $323,812.50 and $605,559.85, respectively. They were two of the dozens of municipalities awarded grants. Community Crossings money can only be used for local road and bridge projects
Since the program is a matching grant, both entities had to put up their own money as well. For Howard County, the match is 1:1. Since Greentown has a population of less than 10,000, its match is only 25%, or $151,389.
Howard County plans to use the grant on County Road 1250 West between Indiana 22 and County Road 200 North.
In an email, Amber Tolle, county highway department superintendent, said the project includes reconstructing approximately 800 feet of the roadway to correct an impending embankment failure.
“This correction will include the construction of a retaining wall, removal and replacement of unsuitable soils, subgrade treatment as necessary and new full-depth pavement and guardrail at the wall location,” Tolle wrote. “The project will also include the resurfacing of CR 1250 W. and parts of CR 160 N.”
Greentown projects:
- Golding Street, from U.S. 35 to Golding Street.
- Harrison Street, from U.S. 35 to the railroad.
- Harrison Court to Harrison Street.
- Green Street, from High Street to Walnut Street.
- Washington Street to the railroad.
- Washington Street, from the railroad to High Street.
- Howard Street, from Lincoln Street to U.S. 35.
- Indiana Street, from Grant Street and Lincoln Road.
- Mill Street, from Lincoln Street to Uncle Tom Street.
- Hunt Street, from Hall Street to U.S. 35.
- Covalt Street, from Hall Street to Grant Street.
- Payton Street, from Meridian Street to County Road N. 780 East.
- Maple Street, from U.S. 35 to Payton Street.
- Meadows Court, from U.S. 35 to Raven Lake Drive.
- Meadows Court to Meadows Drive.
- Sunflower Court to Meadows Drive.
- Raven Lake Drive to Meadows Drive.
- Uncle Tom Street, from Mill Street to Maple Street.
- Hammer Street, from Walnut Street to U.S. 35.
