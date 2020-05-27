After a four-month search, the Howard County Historical Society has hired its new executive director.
Dr. Catherine Hughes has taken over the lead role for the nonprofit.
Hughes began her tenure with the organization on May 19, bringing with her over 20 years of experience in education, interpretation, museum theater and evaluation, a press release stated.
Hughes is taking over for Dave Broman, who spent eight years as executive director, society officials noted.
“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Hughes to Howard County and to our historical society,” Sharon Reed, President of the HCHS Board of Trustees, said in the release. “She brings a depth of experience and a great network of resources built through her diverse assignments throughout the United States and beyond.”
Prior to joining the HCHS, Hughes served as director of Museum Theatre and Research at Conner Prairie, where she developed and implemented programming and evaluation for student engagement, the release noted.
She also served as project director for a three-year initiative at the Atlanta History Center and worked at the Museum of Science in Boston, Massachusetts, the London Science Museum in London, England and founded the International Museum Theatre Alliance.
“Serving as executive director is an opportunity for me to bring what I know and expand my skills,” Hughes said in the release. “I’ve served in many different museum roles in my career, but the executive director position challenges me to be a ‘jack of all trades.’”
