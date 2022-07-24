A Quaker pacifist and prisoner of war, a metallurgical scientist, a staunch civil rights advocate and a 123-year-old women’s group are some of the new members of the Howard County Historical Society’s Hall of Legends.
Five local residents and one club make up this year’s 11th class of inductees. The selections were voted on by a nominating committee made up of a variety of community members, historical society board members and the executive director.
“Together we sift through the many nominations for the Howard County Hall of Legends that have been submitted by people from the public,” the HCHS said in a release. “It is a monumental task.”
The nominating committee said the process has continuously evolved to ensure a diverse slate of nominees, which over the last decade have included America’s first female U.S. Marine, the “Father of Modern Optometry” and the creator of Clifford the Big Red Dog.
“To consider what makes a Howard County legend takes a reliable and agreed-upon framework reflecting fairness, depth and breadth,” the HCHS said. “This current cohort exemplifies these qualities.”
A video tribute will be shown during the Howard County Hall of Legends induction program at 6 p.m., Aug. 18.
Here’s a closer look at this year’s six inductees into the Hall of Legends.
DR. MARJORIE NELSON
Dr. Marjorie Nelson, whose Quaker faith was forged in Kokomo’s Courtland Avenue Friends Church, decided she would travel to South Vietnam to, as her father said, “help the common people of Vietnam who are suffering through no fault of their own.”
She quickly made headline news as a 28-year-old woman from the American Midwest who was held by the Viet Cong as a prisoner of war.
On Feb. 9, 1968, Nelson and another woman disappeared during the bombing of the Viet Cong’s Tet Offensive. On March 31, the world learned the Viet Cong were releasing the Kokomo doctor and her companion.
What happened in those 57 days of captivity was a testament to Dr. Nelson’s abiding faith and her love of all people. She and her friend endured cold rainy nights sleeping outside, trekked through the jungle with little food or water, and survived dysentery.
But Nelson had learned enough Vietnamese to communicate with her captors and they expressed respect for her work. She came back with reports of compassionate treatment, of connecting with the humanity of “the enemy,” of friendships that would survive the war. It began a lifetime of service in promoting peace and justice.
DR. H. JOSEPH KLEIN
What do jet engines, Mars missions, the Space Shuttle, gas turbines, and chemical manufacturing plants have in common? All depend on superalloys like those invented and manufactured at Haynes International.
And Kokomo native and life-long resident Dr. H. Joseph Klein is the internationally recognized metallurgist whose leadership in the company’s research and development led to this industry-leading success.
The kind of melting process which Klein perfected has been instrumental in developing thousands of applications of superalloys used in the cutting edge of science.
Klein was born in Kokomo in 1941 and graduated from Kokomo High School in 1959. In 1969, Klein began a 23-year career at what is now Haynes International.
During that time, his leadership touched nearly every part of the company, from engineering, manufacturing, plant management, sales and marketing. Along the way, he earned 16 patents recognizing advances in the process technologies of Haynes materials, advances that dramatically reduced the cost and lead time of production.
HOLLIS KING
From an early age, Hollis King faced hatred. When he was only nine years old, he talked his way out of being lynched in Middleton, Tennessee, after he tried to protect his family from being terrorized.
King was the grandson of a slave, but when he saw a white man later intervene to save a Black child from yet another lynch mob, the youngster learned that “all people do have some good in them.”
King came to Kokomo around 1916 as a teenager and found menial work in a local factory, but eventually became revered as perhaps the most influential leader for human justice in Howard County history.
He helped organize a revived local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and 56 people gathered for its first meeting on Feb. 1, 1942.
For four decades, until his death in 1982 at the age of 82, most of the changes affecting racial policies in Kokomo were due to his galvanizing leadership.
To combat a proliferation of racially motivated propaganda, he submitted an ordinance to the Kokomo City Council to outlaw the distribution of hate literature. Among his notable contributions were the creation of Kokomo’s Human Rights Commission and influencing the city to hire its first modern-era Black police officer and firefighter.
MIKE WYANT
When We Care Park ended and the lights extinguished for the last time in 2020, well over $1 million had been raised, and thousands of people’s lives were better for it.
Mike Wyant, who started the project in his garage with his brother Ralph in 1995, is quick to acknowledge all the help he’s had. That includes his own family, countless friends, community groups and local businesses, who all generously volunteered their time, talent and resources.
Wyant maintains that he couldn’t have done it alone, but there’s no doubt that without him, there would have been no lights.
Wyant is now retired, but he still speaks to schools and civic groups, encouraging everyone he meets to find a way to contribute to the community. The message he learned as a boy remains the same today: “Give back. It makes your heart feel full.”
THE SYMPOSIUM
With little more than housework, children and church to occupy their thoughts in 1896, a group of women in Kokomo decided they wanted more.
That year, Elizabeth Carroll and Evaline Darby organized a club called Symposium. A few women met in the home of Darby, forming a “literary circle for the establishment of good feeling, liberality of thought and speech, and for general advancement intellectually.” Their wish was to broaden their experiences both culturally and spiritually.
Today, Symposium is still active and continues to meet in members’ homes as it did in 1896. The group limits membership to 30 so they can continue to hold meetings at people’s homes. Members come from diverse backgrounds and religions, and still research subjects and present papers to each other.
Over the years, the group has helped bring notable speakers to Kokomo, including Steve Kroft of 60 minutes, Delia Owens, author of “Where the Crawdad Sings,” and Jamie Ford, author of “The Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet.”
RICHARD ‘DICK’ CARDWELL
Kokomo native Richard Wyatt Cardwell was a staunch advocate for the First Amendment, freedom of the press an the public’s right to know. These three concepts spurred Cardwell into a legendary career committed to the highest principles of law and journalism and a vision of better government at every level.
Over a 50-year span, Cardwell became known as a staunch defender of freedom and the father of Indiana’s “Open Door” law establishing the public’s right to attend government meetings.
In 1955, he graduated from Indiana University with a double major in journalism and government before earning a doctor of jurisprudence from the IU School of Law.
Cardwell combined his love of journalism and the First Amendment by defending newspapers and freedom of the press as the general counsel and executive director of the Indiana State Press Association for more than 35 years.
He was the primary author of the Indiana Open Door Law and Access to Public Records Act, enacted and signed into law in 1979, and he represented the newspaper industry before the Indiana General Assembly on First Amendment issues throughout much of his career.
