During the early to mid-20th century — in a movement that historians have since coined The Great Migration — over six million African Americans living in southern states journeyed northward in hopes of a better life for their families.
And for those men and women who landed here in Howard County, it was the smiling face of ‘Mama’ Ludie Brown that often greeted them, opening up her home and providing other assistance until they could get settled.
In the 1950s and 1960s, Brown even provided room and board — along with other support — to young Black and Hispanic baseball players like Orlando Cepeda and Tommy Brown, who were not allowed to stay in the city’s downtown hotels simply due to the color of their skin.
Ludie Brown died from cancer in 1962, but her story and legacy live on in the latest phase of a four-part exhibit called “Howard County African American History Revealed,” now on display at the Howard County Historical Society.
And while the previous three phases focused on subjects like Aliff Henley, Circus John Byers, the Green Book, the Tuskegee Airmen and Baggie Hardimon, HCHS Executive Director Catherine Hughes said the fourth phase pays homage to the institutions that surround the “Carver neighborhood” in the city’s north end and the women who helped shape that area’s culture and identity.
In one room, for example, there is a map of the Carver Community Center, Wayman Chapel, Second Missionary Baptist Church and the Douglass School, as well as a story kiosk where visitors can listen to and share their own stories.
While in the room next door, an array of “Sunday church” hats worn throughout the years by deaconesses of the Second Missionary Baptist Church sits on display.
“They’re all connected,” Hughes said, referring to all four phases of the project. “I think overall, they all show the many aspects of any history. It’s trials and tribulations as well as the incredible celebration and triumph. … It’s impossible to get all of history, but you try. Your goal is to uncover as much as you can and expose that to the light so people can understand more fully where we came from.”
Historical Society Assistant Curator Randy Smith agreed with Hughes, adding that each phase of the “Howard County African American History Revealed” tells an important story that hadn’t really been fully put on display at the museum until recently.
“Before, we didn’t have but a couple of small things on the wall to talk about (African American history in Howard County), and now we have a more comprehensive story laced throughout the whole history of this area,” he said. “I go back to someone like Aliff Henley. She goes back to 1844 and the beginning of this county. And it stretches all the way to now. It helps people to understand how their story is intertwined with everyone else’s.”
For the museum’s curator, Stewart Lauterbach, the exhibit is also a way for people to create connections and perhaps see a bit of themselves in the displays.
“The kneejerk answer is that you can’t have history without a story because story is in the word,” he said, when asked what is unique about this latest exhibit. “But I’ve always enjoyed local history. I went to school to study history, but I really like the local history because there’s so many little tidbits here and there that you miss when you look at the big man theory of history.
“And I really think it does two things,” Lauterbach added. “It helps shape the community identity, and it makes it more real. It’s more real because you maybe knew somebody or knew somebody’s grandfather. And history is being made every day by everyone. This is an area that our organization attempted to break into probably about 18 years ago. So, to see it finally come to fruition is heartwarming to me.”
The Seiberling Mansion and Howard County Museum, located at 1200 W. Sycamore St., is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Tour tickets are available online or in person. Adult tickets are $10, students 18 and under are $5, and it’s free for HCHS members.
