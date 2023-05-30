Monday marked the unofficial first day of summer, a day where many Americans grill out, enjoy the weather and spend time with their friends and family. But it’s also a day of remembrance and gratitude.
Roughly 100 local residents came out Monday for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony held each year at the Howard County Veterans Memorial on Goyer Road to honor, remember and express gratitude for the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Services.
The 30-minute ceremony featured prayers from Dennis Chapman, chaplain of the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Organization; a proclamation and short speech from Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore; renditions of the national anthem and “God Bless America” from the Kokomo Men of Note; the playing of taps; and the laying of numerous wreaths by Daughters of the American Revolution, Children of the American Revolution, Disabled American Veterans, the VFW Post 1152 and more in front of the hundreds of names for those from Howard County who died in past wars.
Unlike some years past, there was no keynote speaker. But from those who did speak, a central theme of gratitude emerged.
In his speech, Moore read former U.S. President Ronald Reagan’s address to the country on Memorial Day in 1983. In the address, Reagan implores the country to not forget “how fragile this precious gift of freedom” is when they watch or read the happenings of other, more repressive countries.
“Thank you to those of you who have served, who are still mourning those that have served and have supported those, so that we can have the freedoms we enjoy and so often take for granted,” Moore said at the end of his speech.
To close out the ceremony, Chapman thanked everyone who attended and noted it was much appreciated by all those who served and those who died while serving.
“There’s no words for it, but we’re here today because of what they’ve done,” Chapman said. “I had some brothers that I lost in Vietnam, and I know that they gave their life for our freedom. … For our way of life to pick and choose what we do. Praise God I am thankful I live in this country. I know a lot of people carry on about it, but if you’ve never been on the other side, never been in a Third World country, you don’t know how thankful and precious the things you have are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.