Howard County is imposing several restrictions aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
The restrictions, approved at Monday’s county commissioners meeting, are effective 8 a.m. Tuesday and most go through April 19. They include:
- For a period of 60 days, effective immediately, there shall be no public or private gatherings of more than 10 people, and all citizens are to attempt at all possible times to maintain a social distance of six feet or more from others. The 10-person restriction does not apply to workplaces so long as the social distancing guidelines are followed and internal safeguards are put in place with regard to cleaning and social distancing.
- All school buildings and school facilities are to remain closed through April 19. School facilities may remain open in order to provide emergency meals on a take-out basis.
- The Kokomo Family YMCA and all other gyms or workout facilities located in Howard County are to remain closed through April 19.
- All branches of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and Greentown Public Library are to remain closed until April 19.
- The Howard County Museum shall remain closed through April 19.
- All entertainment or recreational establishments, including but not limited to bowling alleys, movie theaters, trampoline facilities, all ballparks, and golf courses are to remain closed through April 19.
- Only those organizations providing essential services such as the Kokomo Rescue Mission, Bona Vista, CAM, and the like may remain open subject to further order.
- Howard County is placed on a "yellow" travel alert. The commissioners reserve the right to increase the alert to "orange," permitting travel to and from work, to the store, and other essential travel only, if deemed necessary at a later time. Regardless, motorists are requested to stay off of the roads unless necessary for essential travel.
The commissioners worked with other local and state officials and local school officials in order to draft the restrictions and had broad support from all those involved, including Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.
“We respectfully request that all residents join us and adhere to these restrictions and help keep Kokomo a safe and healthy place,” Moore said in a statement.
Howard County Health Department Health Officer Don Zent said the county appears to have a “community acquired illness.”
“The measures instituted may seem difficult and excessive, but they are necessary to help limit the COVID-19 in our community,” Zent said in a statement.
The restrictions and length are subject to change, Commissioner Paul Wyman said, if the situation regarding the spread of COVID-19 either gets better or worse. City and county government buildings will remain open.
“These are unprecedented times, but this is not to create any kind of panic,” Wyman said. “We should not panic as a community at this time. What we should be doing is coming together, uniting arm-and-arm and understanding that we will work through this together as a community over the next 30 days.
“We anticipate that Howard County will rise up to the occasion just like we have in every other difficulty we’ve experienced, whether it was snow or ice and cold weather crisis back in 2010-11 timeframe, the floods, the tornadoes. Our community has always risen to the challenge, and I expect this time to be absolutely no different.”
Wyman also encouraged local businesses to contact the banks they normally do business with and begin discussions on potential solutions get through the next several weeks, adding that business owners should be extra wary of scammers at a time like this.
