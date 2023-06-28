Starting next year, someone new will helm the bench in Howard County Superior Court 2.
Judge Brant Parry announced his resignation effective Dec. 31 at Tuesday’s Howard County Council meeting.
Parry said he mulled over the decision for a while and felt it was best for him to return to private practice.
He didn’t specifically say what he will do next year but that he has “some opportunities” in private practice he has been “mulling over.”
“I’ve had a lot conversation with my family, prayer, those types of things,” Parry said. “Thirteen years is a long time. It’s a difficult position, and I felt it was time for me to go back to private practice. I will be in Kokomo. I love this place. I’m not going to leave this place.”
Per the state's constitution, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will appoint Parry’s successor. The Governor’s Office is accepting applications until 5 p.m. July 24.
The person appointed will serve the remainder of Parry’s term, which goes until the end of 2024. Parry said he was not planning on running again.
Parry took over the Superior Court 2 bench in 2011 after being appointed by then-Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels. He succeeded longtime judge Stephen Jessup after he retired.
Parry earned his undergraduate degree from Miami University, Ohio, in 1996 and his law degree from the University of Denver in 1998.
He began his career as an attorney in 2000, operating his own general law practice and has also served as a public defender.
During his tenure as judge, Parry has helmed both the county’s mental health court and veteran’s court, two of the county’s problem solving courts.
Outside of the courtroom, Parry has been active in the Special Olympics of Howard County, Mental Health America and the Kokomo United Baseball and Softball League.
In becoming a Howard County judge, Parry was following in his family’s footsteps.
His grandmother was the first court reporter for Howard Superior Court 1. His father Dennis H. Parry served as that court’s judge for 23 years before retiring in 2003.
During an interview with the Tribune following his dad’s death in March 2020, Brant Parry said his dad was one of the biggest influences in his life and is the reason he went into law.
“My father was a great man, a wonderful friend to me and a great dad,” Brant Parry said at the time. “He loved his wife with all his heart, and he taught me how important it is to give back to your community. That’s the main reason I decided to follow in his footsteps and become a judge in Howard County, and so I am proud to continue that tradition he instilled in me.”
