An annual tradition in Howard County, Wednesday’s kickoff event marked the beginning of Military Appreciation Days, which runs through Nov. 11.
Military Appreciation Days is an annual countywide campaign organized by the Military Foundation to say thank you to all active military personnel and veterans who live in Kokomo and Howard County.
Each year, businesses and groups across the community band together to offer a variety of deals and discounts to veterans in appreciation of their service. This year, two more days were added on to Military Appreciation Days.
There are only about eight short-term offerings during Military Appreciations Days, but that’s not a bad thing, according to event emcee, well-known WWKI DJ and Military Foundation President J.R. Dennis, most businesses have decided to offer deals year-round.
“Over 120 do year-round now. You see those big signs in the window and know that they’re veteran friendly,” he said. “With all the different stress that’s been put on small businesses, it’s been hard for them to make some of the offers they have in years' past.
“So, a lot of them decided to go with the year-round because that way it's less on them and all year-round, veterans can get anywhere from 10-20% discounts on services.”
Some of the deals this year include discounts on automobile work, food and even rounds of golf. The full list of the over 120 participating businesses is located at militaryfoundation.org, kokomotribune.com and wwki.com.
Community leaders including Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman were on hand to read proclamations on behalf of the city and county.
Moore said he was honored to be asked to participate in the day’s proceedings, and proud of a community where so many businesses have extended their military appreciation deals year-round.
“Whereas the rights and liberties we cherish as American citizens are ensured and protected by the constant vigilance of our nation’s military, and whereas throughout history in times of war and peace, Kokomo citizens – men and women alike – have always been among the first to answer the call to service in order to defend this great nation …,” Moore read from the proclamation.
Wyman noted in the his proclamation from the commissioners that “the greatest acknowledgment of our freedom is to honor our Armed Forces veterans who have sacrificed and in many cases, paid the ultimate price for our freedom.”
Wyman added that the county uses Military Appreciation Days as a way to recognize and pay respects to all those Howard County men and women who showed courage, leadership and commitment in the services.
Each year, the kickoff event typically honors a different group of veterans. In 2017, for instance, Korean War veterans were honored; in 2018 it was veterans who served in Desert Storm during the Gulf War. Other groups celebrated have included women in the military and World War II veterans.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, this year’s event was a shortened ceremony and was streamed virtually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.